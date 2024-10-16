Peach Bowl, Inc. Donates a Quarter Million Dollars to Hurricane Recovery Efforts

American Red Cross to receive $250,000 in donations to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Southeast.

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced a $250,000 donation to aid ongoing relief and recovery efforts across the Southeast in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The quarter million-dollar donation will benefit the American Red Cross, who is fully engaged in helping Georgia and other impacted states recover from the devastating storms.

On Sept. 27, Helene, which began as a category four hurricane, ripped through Georgia and several Southeastern states as a major tropical storm, leaving behind damage and destruction. The storm produced 90 mph winds and torrential rain, devastating communities in its path. On Oct. 9, Milton tore through Florida's peninsula starting as a category three hurricane, ripping a path of destruction through the central part of the state. The storm delivered torrential rain, flash flooding, high winds and a storm surge in coastal areas.

More than two dozen Georgians lost their lives and at least 275 deaths in all have been attributed to Helene and Milton so far. Helene is now the deadliest hurricane in the U.S. since Katrina.

In the aftermath of the storms, the Red Cross is still hard at work and the need for aid remains historically high. The Red Cross continues to work closely with local officials, government agencies and other nonprofits to help communities every day.

"Not only do our hearts and prayers go out to everyone affected by Helene and Milton, but our direct support is going too," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "Understanding there is still a tremendous need, we hope this $250,000 donation can help the Red Cross provide resources to help people recover from these terrible storms."

With the initial destruction of Helene and Milton fully realized, efforts now turn to recovery and meeting the immediate needs of storm victims: drinking water, food and shelter. Peach Bowl, Inc.'s donation will directly benefit those impacted in Georgia and the Southeast.

The Red Cross continues to work around the clock providing critical relief and comfort to those still coping with the storms' aftermath. Dozens of emergency response vehicles are on the roads providing meals, water and supplies to those living without electricity while struggling to clean up their homes.

"Thanks to Peach Bowl, Inc.'s generous donation, the American Red Cross, alongside our partners, are able to continue our support of families who experienced the heartbreaking devastation from hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like the Peach Bowl as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people when they need it most."

The Peach Bowl's donation will help provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies and emotional and mental health support to those still coping with the unimaginable destruction left behind. Some 2,100 Red Crossers, alongside partners, are providing food, shelter and a shoulder to lean on in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee. To date, the Red Cross and partners have provided more than 790,000 meals and snacks and more than 60,000 relief items to storm victims.

In total, Peach Bowl, Inc. has now donated more than $1.3 million over eight years to help those impacted by natural disasters. This marks the 10th time Peach Bowl, Inc. has offered help for victims of storms including donations to the Louisiana State Hurricane Student Relief Fund to assist LSU students who were displaced due to hurricanes Katrina and Rita; Nick's Kids to provide aid to those affected by the 2011 Alabama tornadoes; the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund for those in Texas impacted by the storm in 2017; the Red Cross to help provide for the needs of families affected by hurricanes Florence, Michael and Ian; and again for the tornadoes that swept across Tennessee and Kentucky in 2020 and 2021 after tornadoes hit the South and Midwest.

Peach Bowl, Inc. is college football's most charitable bowl organization and remains committed to giving back through charity, having now donated $64 million to organizations in need since 2002.

SOURCE Peach Bowl, Inc.