Peach State Health Plan and Georgia Primary Care Association Announce First Awards for School-Based Health Center Grant Program

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan , a care management organization that helps Georgians live healthier lives through innovative healthcare solutions, and the Georgia Primary Care Association (GPCA) today awarded five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) grants in support of school-based health centers (SBHC) in Georgia. These awards were made possible by a $1.1 million donation announced earlier this year from Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC).

The five School Based Health Centers awarded grants from the Georgia Primary Care Association include:

Albany Area Primary Health Care ( Albany )

Medcura ( Atlanta )

Family Health Center of Georgia (McDonough)

Curtis V. Cooper Healthcare ( Savannah )

Community Health Centers Systems ( Twiggs and Johnson County )

"Peach State Health Plan remains committed to ensuring that all Georgians have access to high-quality healthcare," said Peach State Health Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, Wade Rakes. "We are proud of the work being done by the GPCA in awarding these grants to five deserving FQHCs. These first grants are an excellent first step in improving the healthcare access and quality that our state provides to students and families."

Funding from these grants will be used to support a variety of projects, ranging from structural improvements to the purchase of new and specialized medical equipment. The projects from each SBHC in this round of grants totals $300,000. The Georgia Primary Care Association will use remaining funding to distribute additional grants to FQHCs for their SBHCs in subsequent years.

"The GPCA is thrilled to work with Peach State Health Plan to provide grants to these five SBHC," said Georgia Primary Care Association Executive Director, Duane Kavka. "These grants will improve the capabilities and impact that these health centers will have on the students they serve. This grant program is off to a great start, and we are looking forward to seeing this funding in action."

SBHCs offer healthcare services in schools that focus on prevention and early detection of many treatable health conditions. Of the nearly 2,200 public schools in Georgia, only 114 have a health center on campus. Local SBHCs bridge a critical gap for students and families who may rely on their local school to identify and treat medical issues.

Earlier this year, Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation's donation to the Georgia Primary Care Association established a multiyear program that would provide a series of grants to FQHCs that would go directly toward improvements to the SBHCs they oversee. The program was developed alongside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's $125 million allocation of state funding for SBHCs that serve rural communities and Title I schools in underserved areas in 2021.

The recipients will be formally recognized and presented with their grant awards at the Georgia Primary Care Association's 2023 Annual Conference in Savannah on September 27.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshp.com .

About the Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

Georgia Primary Care Association

The Georgia Primary Care Association (GPCA) is a statewide membership organization designed to support and promote the development and success of Georgia's FQHCs. Since 1977 the GPCA Association (GPCA) has been designated as the state Primary Care Association (PCA) by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). As the state's PCA, we are a knowledgeable resource for the rules and regulations governing FQHCs, Section 330 organizations and LALs (Look-Alikes). The Georgia Primary Care Association is active in the development of operational models for FQHCs. In addition, we provide direction and leadership for required community development activities related to new as well as existing community health centers. Much of our success can be attributed to our collaborative approach. We not only work closely with our members, but also with other healthcare organizations including the Georgia Rural Health Association, the Georgia Hospital Association as well as elected government officials, and many other establishments and individuals. For more information visit www.georgiapca.org

SOURCE Centene Foundation