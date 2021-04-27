Peach State Health Plan and Morehouse School of Medicine Establish Health Equity Innovation Fund to Improve Health Outcomes in Black Communities

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan and Morehouse School of Medicine have established the Peach State Excellence in Health Equity Innovation Fund and Initiative, a partnership that will enhance health outcomes and equity for Black communities across Georgia. The new initiative was launched with a $500,000 donation from Peach State Health Plan and will provide seed funding to many of Morehouse School of Medicine's health-equity innovation efforts in education, clinical innovation, community service, research excellence, and pipeline programs.

"The new partnership with Peach State Health Plan will help our students, researchers, and faculty address the healthcare disparities in Black communities throughout Georgia," said President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD. "Morehouse School of Medicine, as one of the nation's few historically Black medical schools, intimately understands this challenge and is uniquely positioned to address it. The gift from Peach State Health Plan will allow us to do more of what we do best."

COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on health disparities among vulnerable populations that have existed for decades. Minority groups suffer from higher rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, obesity, and other conditions that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus. Furthermore, studies also have shown that Black patients tend to have better health outcomes when treated by Black physicians. The Health Equity Innovation Fund and Initiative will help Morehouse School of Medicine close these disparities by improving education pipeline programs and expanding research efforts.

"As one of the state's managed care organizations, Peach State Health Plan can create a healthier Georgia by providing resources that promote equity in care across the state," said Wade Rakes, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "We believe that this new initiative and the funding provided will allow Morehouse School of Medicine to make great strides in education, clinical work, and research, and tackle healthcare disparities in Georgia and the nation as a whole."

About Peach State Health Plan (PSHP)

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), located in Atlanta, Ga., was founded in 1975 as the Medical Education Program at Morehouse College. In 1981, MSM became an independently chartered institution. MSM is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians and was recently recognized as the top institution among U.S. medical schools for social mission. Our faculty and alumni are noted in their fields for excellence in teaching, research and public policy.

MSM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Council on Education for Public Health, Liaison Committee on Medical Education and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/

