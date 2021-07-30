Peach State Health Plan and Morehouse School of Medicine Hold Speaker Panel to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitation

ATLANTA, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Peach State Health Plan partnered with the Morehouse School of Medicine to host the "Bridging the Gap on the COVID-19 Vaccine" panel to discuss Georgia's ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations across Georgia. The panel, which consisted of state officials, medical experts, and community leaders answered questions to address the many factors that contribute to vaccinate hesitancy and how to overcome them.

During the discussion, moderated by Peach State Health Plan's Chief Medical Director, Dr. James Richardson, panelist answered specific questions focused on the importance of the vaccine's role in personal health, misconceptions about receiving the vaccine, and how increasing vaccine numbers is critical in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. These questions, provided from the moderator and guests from the audience, show the many issues facing ongoing vaccination efforts.

"This panel discussion was an eye-opening look at many of the issues that are contributing to vaccine hesitancy," said Dr. James Richardson, Chief Medical Director for Peach State Health Plan. "We know that this can be a tough subject to tackle in the community, but it is vital to preserving the long-term health of Georgia's citizens. The panelists' comments and discussion will truly go a long way in our efforts."

Georgia ranks among the bottom 10 states for citizens who have received their COVID-19 vaccination. In addition to low overall numbers, Georgia has developed a serious gap in vaccinations in certain racial and geographic populations. The "Bridging the Gap on the COVID-19 Vaccine" panel was created to provide an open dialogue to address the concerns of those who are still hesitant to receive their vaccine.

Placing emphasis on the safety of not only the individual, but the community as a whole, is the priority of both Peach State Health Plan and Morehouse School of Medicine. Since the vaccines have been available, efforts have been made to raise community awareness, promote vaccination safety, and provide locations to administer vaccinations to the public. These ongoing efforts are vital to preventing future outbreaks and to sustain the long-term health of Georgia's citizens.

"The Morehouse School of Medicine has been committed to working with the Family Health Centers of Georgia to provide vaccines to everyone we can," Dr. Michael Brooks, President and CEO, Family Health Centers of Georgia. "Our efforts to educate residents in the community have helped quell many of the concerns with the vaccine. Discussions panels like this are vital to spreading awareness amongst the community and exchanging ideas among leaders to help us in our ongoing effort."

"Peach State Health Plan strongly believes that the health of the individual is integral to the overall health of the community," said Wade Rakes, CEO and Plan President of Peach State Health Plan. "Providing our Georgia communities with the right tools, education and assistance to prioritize their health is just as important now as it was this time last year. We are grateful to Morehouse School of Medicine for their continued efforts to ensure these valuable resources are easily accessible."

To be successful, information must be delivered on the ground and through individual communities. Georgia's overall health begins with the individual and is often led by members of the community. Last week's panel discussion was a perfect opportunity for community leaders to speak to issues that they see on the ground. Click here to view the event.

"I am always happy to be speak on behalf of the community and provide any insight that will help keep people happy and healthy," said Harry Douglas, former Atlanta Falcon Wide Receiver. "Overcoming vaccine hesitancy is so important to the health of those living in communities around Atlanta and the rest of Georgia. Panels like this allow many who might be hesitant to hear critical information from a familiar voice."

The following is the full list of panelists who contributed their vital insight during the "Bridging the Gap on the COVID-19 Vaccine" discussion:

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, GA Dept. of Public Health Commissioner

Dr. Michael Brooks, Family Health Centers of GA President and CEO

Major General John King, GA Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner

Wade Rakes, Peach State Health Plan President and CEO

Harry Douglas, former Atlanta Falcon Wide Receiver/Non-Profit Founder

Dr. Lilly Immergluck, Morehouse School of Medicine

Dr. Michelle Nichols, Morehouse School of Medicine

Pastor Anthony Corbett, Lundy Chapel

Overseer Eric Bell, New Life International Ministries

Dr. Gail Fowler, CEO & Superintendent Cirrus Academy

Marvin Laster, CEO Boys & Girls Club of Albany

About Peach State Health Plan (PSHP)

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), located in Atlanta, Ga., was founded in 1975 as the Medical Education Program at Morehouse College. In 1981, MSM became an independently chartered institution. MSM is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians and was recently recognized as the top institution among U.S. medical schools for social mission. Our faculty and alumni are noted in their fields for excellence in teaching, research and public policy.

MSM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Council on Education for Public Health, Liaison Committee on Medical Education and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan

