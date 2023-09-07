Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation Announce a $1.5 Million Commitment to City of Refuge, Supporting the Atlanta Campus Expansion

Investment will support a new health and wellness center, as well as a workforce innovation hub

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan , a care management organization that helps Georgians live healthier lives through innovative healthcare solutions, and the Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) focused on investing in economically challenged communities, announced today a $1.5 million commitment to City of Refuge , an Atlanta-based nonprofit that seeks to bring light, hope, and transformation to local individuals and families. The investment will support the development of a community health and wellness center as well as an innovation hub that supports unemployed members seeking employment.

"Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation are proud to partner with City of Refuge to help break down barriers of inequality and provide supportive services to drive critical change and positive impact in one of Atlanta's most at-risk neighborhoods," said Peach State Health Plan President and CEO, Wade Rakes. "City of Refuge has served Atlanta's westside for more than 25 years and, together, we will continue with this vital work of creating the next phase of social transformation where it is needed most."

The commitment from Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation will support two components:

Health and Wellness Center – This partnership seeks to build out a quality health and wellness center at City of Refuge's forthcoming 36,000-square-foot Transformation Center. The Health and Wellness Center, which includes a 24/7 medical and mental health clinic, will serve survivors of trafficking and domestic violence.

– This partnership seeks to build out a quality health and wellness center at City of Refuge's forthcoming 36,000-square-foot Transformation Center. The Health and Wellness Center, which includes a 24/7 medical and mental health clinic, will serve survivors of trafficking and domestic violence. Workforce Innovation Hub – The Workforce Innovation Hub prepares unemployed and underemployed individuals to find meaningful employment. The commitment from Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation will increase capacity at the Workforce Innovation Hub to provide more job training and readiness opportunities, including resume writing and interview assistance.

"Together with Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation, City of Refuge is laying the groundwork for expanded health and wellness services to support the wellbeing of all who seek us out for help – from local veterans to those returning from incarceration to women escaping crisis," said City of Refuge founder and CEO, Bruce Deel. "The new clinic at the Transformation Center will be the physical manifestation of our goal to provide 24/7, high-quality care in our 30314 neighborhood for those coming out of domestic violence and trafficking. We look forward to breaking ground on the next phase of our campus with the Transformation Center."

Peach State Health Plan employees also volunteer quarterly with City of Refuge. In March, nearly 50 Peach State Health Plan team members set up the rooms and accommodations in City of Refuge's new affordable housing community that will support unhoused military veterans, citizens returning from incarceration and young men up to age 24. Peach State Health Plan will be on site again in September and December to support on going efforts.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation , a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: Healthcare Access, Social Services and Education.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) through Wellcare. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshp.com .

About City of Refuge

City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. Today the organization resides in a warehouse that was graciously donated in the 30314 neighborhood, one of the poorest and most crime-ridden areas in the nation. Since inhabiting the "Where Good Works" center, City of Refuge has helped over 20,000 people across the country and internationally. The organization has created several programs designed to provide an impact in areas such as: housing, youth development, health & wellness, and vocation. City of Refuge is a leader in the business of social transformation and continuously works to empower and equip individuals with the tools to succeed. To learn more about City of Refuge, visit cityofrefugeatl.org or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

