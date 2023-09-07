Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation Announce a $1.5 Million Commitment to City of Refuge, Supporting the Atlanta Campus Expansion

News provided by

Peach State Health Plan

07 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET

Investment will support a new health and wellness center, as well as a workforce innovation hub

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan, a care management organization that helps Georgians live healthier lives through innovative healthcare solutions, and the Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) focused on investing in economically challenged communities, announced today a $1.5 million commitment to City of Refuge, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that seeks to bring light, hope, and transformation to local individuals and families. The investment will support the development of a community health and wellness center as well as an innovation hub that supports unemployed members seeking employment.

Continue Reading
Peach State Health Plan employees volunteer quarterly with City of Refuge. Recently, nearly 50 Peach State Health Plan team members set up the rooms and accommodations in City of Refuge’s new affordable housing community that will support unhoused military veterans, citizens returning from incarceration and young men up to age 24.
Peach State Health Plan employees volunteer quarterly with City of Refuge. Recently, nearly 50 Peach State Health Plan team members set up the rooms and accommodations in City of Refuge’s new affordable housing community that will support unhoused military veterans, citizens returning from incarceration and young men up to age 24.
The Centene Foundation and Peach State Health Plan are proud to support City of Refuge's development of a Health and Wellness Center and Workforce Innovation Hub to the Transformation Center in one of Atlanta’s most underserved communities.
The Centene Foundation and Peach State Health Plan are proud to support City of Refuge's development of a Health and Wellness Center and Workforce Innovation Hub to the Transformation Center in one of Atlanta’s most underserved communities.

"Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation are proud to partner with City of Refuge to help break down barriers of inequality and provide supportive services to drive critical change and positive impact in one of Atlanta's most at-risk neighborhoods," said Peach State Health Plan President and CEO, Wade Rakes. "City of Refuge has served Atlanta's westside for more than 25 years and, together, we will continue with this vital work of creating the next phase of social transformation where it is needed most."

The commitment from Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation will support two components:

  • Health and Wellness Center – This partnership seeks to build out a quality health and wellness center at City of Refuge's forthcoming 36,000-square-foot Transformation Center. The Health and Wellness Center, which includes a 24/7 medical and mental health clinic, will serve survivors of trafficking and domestic violence.
  • Workforce Innovation Hub – The Workforce Innovation Hub prepares unemployed and underemployed individuals to find meaningful employment. The commitment from Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation will increase capacity at the Workforce Innovation Hub to provide more job training and readiness opportunities, including resume writing and interview assistance.

"Together with Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation, City of Refuge is laying the groundwork for expanded health and wellness services to support the wellbeing of all who seek us out for help – from local veterans to those returning from incarceration to women escaping crisis," said City of Refuge founder and CEO, Bruce Deel. "The new clinic at the Transformation Center will be the physical manifestation of our goal to provide 24/7, high-quality care in our 30314 neighborhood for those coming out of domestic violence and trafficking. We look forward to breaking ground on the next phase of our campus with the Transformation Center."

Peach State Health Plan employees also volunteer quarterly with City of Refuge. In March, nearly 50 Peach State Health Plan team members set up the rooms and accommodations in City of Refuge's new affordable housing community that will support unhoused military veterans, citizens returning from incarceration and young men up to age 24. Peach State Health Plan will be on site again in September and December to support on going efforts. 

For more information about Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Foundation's commitment to City of Refuge, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/centene-foundation.html

About Centene Foundation
The Centene Foundation, a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene").  The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus:  Healthcare Access, Social Services and Education.

About Peach State Health Plan
Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) through Wellcare. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshp.com

About City of Refuge
City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. Today the organization resides in a warehouse that was graciously donated in the 30314 neighborhood, one of the poorest and most crime-ridden areas in the nation. Since inhabiting the "Where Good Works" center, City of Refuge has helped over 20,000 people across the country and internationally. The organization has created several programs designed to provide an impact in areas such as: housing, youth development, health & wellness, and vocation. City of Refuge is a leader in the business of social transformation and continuously works to empower and equip individuals with the tools to succeed. To learn more about City of Refuge, visit cityofrefugeatl.org or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan

Also from this source

Peach State Health Plan and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Announce 2023 Peach State Scholars

Peach State Health Plan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bailey Celebrate Folkston Families for Mother's Day

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.