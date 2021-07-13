Peach State Health Plan Announces New Partnership and Donation to Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village

ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Peach State Health Plan announced a new partnership with Healthy Foundations to assist in the development of the Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village, currently under development in Walker County Georgia. This new partnership includes a $25,000 dollar donation from Peach State Health Plan to be used for the construction of an outdoor sports and recreation pavilion on the planned community village campus.

The Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village is a 374-acre property being developed as a hub for integrated healthcare services in Northwest Georgia. The community village campus will offer a variety of low-cost behavioral and healthcare services in critical areas such as housing, addiction care, behavioral health care, foster care and adoption services, youth development, workforce development, and veteran services.

"The donation from Peach State Health Plan will help us complete our vision for an integrated health center dedicated to improving the greater health of the Northwest Georgia," said Delaine Hunter, founder and Healthy Foundations. "Treating the behavioral health of our residents has long shown to improve the overall health of the community. Generous partners like Peach State will help ensure we meet the standard of service we desire for our community."

Behavioral health has long been tied to overall physical health. In rural Georgia, behavioral health programs are often difficult for residents to access and utilize. This lack of access was recently highlighted as demand for these programs increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthy Foundation Community Resource Village will address the need for access and increased demand by providing Northwest Georgia with a centralized hub for behavioral health services and programs. This facility will ultimately work to improve the overall health of the region.

"Projects like the Community Resource Village are a perfect example of Peach State Health Plan's mission to improve health outcomes around the state by improving access to quality, affordable healthcare services and programs," said Wade Rakes, Chief Executive Officer of Peach State Health Plan. "We are very excited to give this donation knowing the sports pavilion will have an incredible impact in Northwest Georgia."

Invited guests and project partners will participate in the check presentation on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village Development Site (780 South Burnt Mill Road LaFayette, GA 30728). Representatives from partner organizations will give remarks at the ceremony and be available for press when the ceremony commences.

For more information and RSVP for members of the press, please email [email protected].

About Peach State Health Plan (PSHP)

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

About Healthy Foundations

Healthy Foundations, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit organization and is an initiative of North Georgia Healthcare Center. Healthy Foundations is a Collective Integrated Healthcare initiative designed to meet the integrated primary health, behavioral health, and social needs of our community - in our community. By integrating care through collective, community-based partnerships, individuals and families are more satisfied with their care, more accepting of care, and ultimately demonstrate improved quality of life. For more information about our services, visit: https://healthyfoundationsinc.org/ or follow us on Facebook.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.pshp.com

