Peachtree Corners Selects OVHcloud® US to Power Real-World Smart City Applications

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud®, a leading global cloud services provider, today announced a partnership with Peachtree Corners, one of the nation's first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure. Together, the partners will accelerate the pace of innovation across the city, including on Peachtree Corner's autonomous vehicle test track and at the Curiosity Lab Innovation Center.

OVHcloud will deliver compute, storage, and other cloud platform resources, which will allow the city and select technology partners to manage, analyze, gain critical insights, and make informed decisions from the massive amounts of data generated from the autonomous vehicles.

"We've watched with interest as Peachtree Corners has established its position as the leader for autonomous mobility and smart city technologies testing and we are excited to serve as the exclusive cloud technology partner to both startups and enterprises within their ecosystem," said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager, OVHcloud US. "We're eager to provide the cloud platform to support companies and agencies who are developing the next generation smart city technology that will ultimately serve communities across the country and around the world."

Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab Innovation Center members will be able to leverage OVHcloud's global cloud infrastructure. OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents.

For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain. From the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries.

"Our vision for Peachtree Corners as a living lab is tied closely to the partners who gather here to collaborate with other industry leaders and focus their research on immediate challenges and results," said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners. "OVHcloud will be a major contributor to the ultimate realization of that vision, and we are excited to have them join as the exclusive cloud partner of the Curiosity Lab Innovation Center."

"The partnership with Peachtree Corners represents an important step toward being recognized as a leading cloud provider in the US," said Pascal Jaillon, Senior Vice President, Product and Digital Accounts, OVHcloud US. "Our presence in Silicon Orchard represents a unique opportunity as a hub for collaboration among existing Curiosity Lab Innovation Center members and the cultivation of new relationships with startups, investors, policymakers and community builders worldwide."

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud US delivers bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, and public cloud solutions, and was recognized in 2020 as a "Strong performer" in Forrester's Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America (2Q2020) and as "Contender" in IDC Worldwide Public Cloud as a Service Vendor Assessment (2020). OVHcloud manages 33 data centers across 12 sites on four continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own data centers and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges – today and tomorrow. With a 21-year heritage, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technology and strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution. https://us.ovhcloud.com.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

At the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that is home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About-Curiosity-Lab-at-Peachtree-Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

SOURCE OVHcloud

Related Links

https://us.ovhcloud.com/

