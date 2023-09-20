Peachtree Hearing Now Exclusive Provider of the Breakthrough Lenire Device in Georgia

News provided by

Peachtree Hearing

20 Sep, 2023, 08:42 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Hearing, Georgia's renowned audiology clinic, proudly announces its exclusive status as the sole provider of the advanced Lenire tinnitus treatment in the state. This new partnership aims to bring relief and a clinically proven treatment option to countless individuals across Georgia suffering from tinnitus.

Continue Reading
Woman using Lenire in bed at home while relaxing.
Woman using Lenire in bed at home while relaxing.
All Lenire device components on Lenire counter at home.
All Lenire device components on Lenire counter at home.

Clinically tested and backed by large-scale trials, the Lenire device offers a cutting-edge solution to those plagued by tinnitus. Tinnitus, the perception of sound without an external source, impacts over 1.2 billion people worldwide. Peachtree Hearing's commitment to offering the best available solutions has led them to the Lenire device – an advanced treatment which combines custom audio with mild tongue pulses, stimulating the brain and offering significant relief from the effects of tinnitus.

"Being the sole provider of the Lenire tinnitus treatment in Georgia solidifies our mission to always provide the latest, research-supported treatments to our patients," said Melissa Wikoff, Au.D., the Director of Audiology at Peachtree Hearing. Dr. Wikoff is also American Balance Association certified and sits on the board of directors at the American Tinnitus Association. "Our team is excited about the potential this offers, and we look forward to helping even more patients in the southeast to achieve a better quality of life free from the relentless disruptions of tinnitus."

Lenire's unique bimodal neuromodulation treatment has shown in trials that nearly 80% of participants experienced a meaningful reduction in tinnitus severity over a 12-week study. It's these promising results that Peachtree Hearing wishes to bring to its patients.

With this exclusive partnership, Peachtree Hearing continues its legacy of pioneering innovative treatments in Georgia. The audiology clinic encourages those affected by tinnitus to reach out and explore this new solution. Supported by some of the world's leading tinnitus and neuroscience researchers, Lenire is poised to set new standards in tinnitus treatment.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.peachtreehearing.com or contact 470-485-4327.

Media Contact:

Joshua Wikoff
470-471-0330
[email protected] 

SOURCE Peachtree Hearing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.