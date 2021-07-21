Peachtree Hills Place Offers Respite Care Through Retreat at The Terraces

ATLANTA, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place, which provides assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation in a luxury residential community for those 55 and older in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, began offering respite care services on July 1 through Retreat at The Terraces. Respite care provides a safe, structured short-term therapeutic experience for those rehabilitating from illness or injury but not qualified for short-term skilled nursing, those interested in exploring the option of long-term care before making a commitment, or those who are aging at home but may need care while their caretaker is traveling or otherwise not able to provide care for a period of time.

The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place, which provides assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation in a luxury residential community for those 55 and older in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, began offering respite care services on July 1 through Retreat at The Terraces.

The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place features a person-directed emotions-based household model of care to provide individualized care for every member and ensure physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Households are designed to meet members where they are in their health journey and provide both lifestyle and supportive services to sustain whole-person wellness, including social programming, spa and health services, a Mediterranean diet prepared by personal chefs and mindfulness exercises to promote memory health, and a dedicated health services team comprised of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and a full-time in-house doctor specializing in geriatric medicine.

Members at Retreat at The Terraces will reside in one of four households that match their specific needs. Prior to move-in, assessments will be conducted to determine goals of the stay, the appropriate level of care, any interventions related to the diagnosis and projected outcomes. Throughout the stay, progress reports will be provided and, upon completion of the program, a comprehensive summary and recommendations for future care will be presented to ensure a continuum of care.

"Retreat at The Terraces provides a much-needed solution for those exploring assisted living and long-term care options as well as peace of mind for caregivers who may need a short respite," said The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place Director of Health Services Sales and Marketing Agnes Pagan-Hosley. "In addition to providing assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care, we offer a host of lifestyle and wellness services designed to provide exceptional individualized care. We are thrilled to be able to extend all of the Peachtree Hills Place clubhouse amenities and concierge services to our members at Retreat at The Terraces."

Peachtree Hills Place offers luxury homes paired with concierge-level services and a comprehensive spectrum of healthcare, enhancing wellness at every stage of life. Peachtree Hills Place members enjoy living in a 55+ luxury community appointed with upscale finishes, amenities compatible with an active lifestyle, fine dining in an elegant clubhouse, engaging programming and unparalleled service. The highly secure community provides round-the-clock security personnel and gated underground parking to its members.

About Peachtree Hills Place

Peachtree Hills Place offers discerning adults a unique experience in its luxury 55+, equity continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Buckhead, which features amenities compatible with an active lifestyle, fine dining in an elegant clubhouse, engaging programming including two regulation-sized croquet lawns and unparalleled service. The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place's assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation communities practice the relationship-based person-directed household model of care, which focuses on emotions to ensure members are living a life with purpose. For more information, visit https://www.peachtreehillsplace.com/.

Contact:

Cristina Anderson

Anderson Public Relations

(404) 403-3348

[email protected]

SOURCE Peachtree Hills Place