Peachtree Hills Place Sells Out Phase One of the 55+ Residential Community

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Hills Place, an equity-based residential community for those 55 and older in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta has sold out the first phase of homes and has only a limited number of homes available in the final phase, which will open in June 2021. Peachtree Hills Place closed on and occupied 117 homes in 2020 – a remarkable feat amid the COVID-19 pandemic for an active 55+ community that shares an address with The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place, which provides assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation.

Peachtree Hills Place offers luxury homes paired with concierge-level services and a comprehensive spectrum of healthcare, enhancing wellness at every stage of life. Peachtree Hills Place members enjoy living in a 55+ luxury community appointed with upscale finishes, amenities compatible with an active lifestyle, fine dining in an elegant clubhouse, engaging programming and unparalleled service. Homes feature thoughtfully designed large open floorplans, high ceilings with abundant natural light, and large balconies with either spectacular Atlanta views or views of the courtyard and two regulation-sized croquet lawns. The highly secure community provides round-the-clock security personnel and gated underground parking to its members.

"Peachtree Hills Place offers a truly unique age-restricted experience where our members enjoy an active lifestyle with every amenity of a traditional luxury club community, plus many that are not available anywhere else in Atlanta, such as our two regulation-sized croquet lawns," said Kevin Isakson, director of sales and marketing at Isakson Living, which developed and operates Peachtree Hills Place. "Additionally, our members know that in choosing a home at Peachtree Hills Place, they have the added benefit of our health services offerings that are available at our wellness center and at The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place should they need them. Peachtree Hills Place provides both a luxurious lifestyle and the peace of mind that you will be able to enjoy your home for years to come."

Through the household model of care, The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place provides individualized care for every member, and ensures physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place employs innovations in memory care including the household model of person-centered care, wellness programs such as a Mediterranean diet and mindfulness exercises, and sensory cues incorporating tastes, smells and sounds from members' lives, which can slow the progression of Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Peachtree Hills Place is a true community, and our members are the secret to our success – they are engaged, accomplished, and welcoming – creating a fantastic atmosphere for enjoying the club lifestyle we provide," continued Isakson. "We are different from the other options available in senior living in Atlanta: our homes are owned and can be fully customized; luxury amenities and programming choices are abundant; and our approach to healthcare is personalized to each member through our household model of care. Our decerning members want their homes to reflect who they are, and we provide them with the canvas to create that one-of-a-kind home while still benefitting from the abundant community amenities."

Peachtree Hills Place offers discerning adults a unique experience in its luxury 55+, equity model life plan community in Buckhead, which features amenities compatible with an active lifestyle, fine dining in an elegant clubhouse, engaging programming including two regulation-sized croquet lawns and unparalleled service. The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place's assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation communities practice the relationship-based person-directed household model of care, which focuses on emotions to ensure members are living a life with purpose. For more information, visit https://www.peachtreehillsplace.com/.

