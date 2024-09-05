Peachtree Wins One Best of Category and Three Awards of Excellence

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Packaging & Display is a proud winner of four awards from The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia's (PIAG) 2024 Print Excellence Competition. Peachtree won a "Best of Category" award and three "Awards of Excellence."

Peachtree Packaging & Display Earns Four Awards from The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) Peachtree Packaging & Display Earns Four Awards from The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG)

The Print Excellence Competition is organized by PIAG annually to recognize and reward printing, imaging, finishing and design companies that combine fine craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to produce outstanding finished products. Winners were announced at the "imPRESS 2024 Celebration of Print" event held in Atlanta.

"It was a fantastic evening for the Georgia print community," said Jon Krueger, President & CEO of PIAG. "We're all so proud of the winners and finalists. This event proved once again that a significant amount of the global print industry's best work is produced right here in Georgia."

More than 140 projects were submitted for the 2024 Print Excellence Competition, resulting in 26 awards. The winners were chosen by two out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, overall visual impact, and bindery.

Peachtree's "Best of Category/Large Point-of-Purchase Materials" award recognized a project for Costa Coffee 's Iced Latte. Peachtree also won Awards of Excellence for projects for Camp Chef and Foster Farms .

"We have invested heavily in technology and equipment over the last eight years in order to provide the best possible solutions for our customers. Being able to execute at a high level and having the industry recognize our capabilities is outstanding for our entire company," said Chad Wagner, president and CEO of Peachtree Packaging & Display.

Peachtree has prioritized cutting-edge technology in its business strategy by purchasing two new presses in the last eight years. It added a Gopfert Evolution 5-Color Die Cutting Press in 2016 and a Barberan Jetmaster 2.0 Single-Pass Digital Press in 2023.

About Peachtree Packaging & Display

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., Peachtree Packaging & Display is an award-winning, world-class graphic packaging, display and print solutions manufacturer. The core focus of Peachtree's brand is to design and produce products that showcase the high standards of the brands they work with and represent. For more information, visit www.peachtreepackaging.com .

Company Contact:

Pete Galbiati

770-822-1304

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Stephanie Richards

SowGrow PR

678-744-7690

[email protected]

SOURCE Peachtree Packaging & Display