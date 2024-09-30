Peachtree Packaging & Display Earns Six Awards in the AICC's Box Manufacturing Olympics at SuperCorrExpo TAPPI

Peachtree Packaging wins the overall "Best of the Industry Corrugated Structure" award.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Packaging & Display is a proud winner of six awards from The Independent Packaging Association's (AICC) Box Manufacturing Olympics at the TAPPI/AICC SuperCorrExpo. Moreover, one of Peachtree's submissions won an overall award, "Best of the Industry Corrugated Structure," for a large display featuring BODYARMOR.

BODYARMOR display wins "Best of the Industry" award.

The competition and awards coincided with the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI) and AICC SuperCorrExpo, North America's largest corrugated event, held in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 8-12. The event draws thousands of attendees every year from more than 70 countries to experience the latest innovations in the corrugated and folding carton industry, while offering educational sessions and networking opportunities.

The Box Manufacturing Olympics (BMO) is a design competition open to all TAPPI and AICC members worldwide who produce corrugated, rigid box and folding cartons and their suppliers.

Judges evaluate entries based on numerous factors, including design, quality, graphic excellence, technical difficulty and innovative application.

Peachtree won six awards including a prestigious "Best of the Industry" award.

- "Best of Industry" Corrugated Structure Award for BODYARMOR Stadium

- 1st Place Gold Corrugated Structure Award for BODYARMOR Stadium

- 2nd Place Silver Corrugated Structure Floor Displays & Standees for Creature Comforts Palm Tree

- 2nd Place Silver Corrugated Structure E-Commerce & Subscriptions Packaging Award for 'Opu Probiotics

- 1st Place Gold Corrugated Printing Flexo Print on Combined Board Award for Ryobi Mower Box

- 3rd Place Bronze Corrugated Printing E-Commerce & Subscription Packaging Award for 'Opu Probiotics

"We are beaming with pride for Team Peachtree; what an honor. Thank you to all our designers, engineers, salespeople and support staff who create and deliver such amazing products to our customers," said Chad Wagner, Peachtree CEO and president. "Also, thank you, AICC and TAPPI, for incredible events like the SuperCorrExpo. And to all the winners and entries, it's an honor to be among such an impressive group of industry peers."

About Peachtree Packaging & Display

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., Peachtree Packaging & Display is an award-winning, world-class graphic packaging, display and print solutions manufacturer. The core focus of Peachtree's brand is to design and produce products that showcase the high standards of the brands they work with and represent. For more information, visit www.peachtreepackaging.com.

