Peachtree wins two bronze awards in packaging for its graphic box entries.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Packaging & Display is proud to announce it was awarded two 2023 Print Excellence Awards from Graphic Media Alliance (GMA). Peachtree won two bronze awards in packaging for a SuperChef® Frying Oil graphic box for Chefler Foods and an ICEE® Slush graphic box for Big Easy Blends.

Peachtree Packaging & Display Wins Two 2023 Print Excellence Awards

Peachtree's projects were chosen from more than 440 entries. It won in the packaging category, which included single cartons and containers, or an integrated series of packages sold as a single unit. The category further included folding cartons, flexible packaging, and corrugated packaging samples.

"We are thrilled to have our work recognized by our peers and the Graphic Media Alliance," said Chad Wagner, CEO of Peachtree Packaging & Display. "We often say that companies trust us as brand caretakers to produce products that reflect their high standards. Awards like this reinforce that we are delivering on that promise."

The Print Excellence Awards are organized by the Graphic Media Alliance , a membership organization serving around 300 commercial printing companies and suppliers. This is the sixth year the GMA has organized the Print Excellence Awards. They accepted entries between September 1 and November 30, 2022, in more than 36 categories of graphic printing.

The GMA said that the level of competition was so fierce this year that several categories required the judges to search for minor imperfections to determine a winner. The judges were highly impressed with the quality demonstrated in this year's contest and look forward to participating in the 2024 competition.

"The Print Excellence Awards showcases our finest offerings…and this year did not disappoint. As demonstrated in this year's contest, our members continue to innovate, ensuring a bright future for our industry and our association," said GMA President Andrew Schall.

Peachtree will be honored with the other winners during the GMA's annual Print Week , held at multiple locations across the United States in March. Several outstanding achievements marked the Print Excellence Awards in 2023. According to the GMA, entries and member participation increased by over 50 percent from 2022.

About Graphic Media Alliance

The Graphic Media Alliance serves almost 300 commercial printing companies and suppliers to the industry in its service area. GMA provides a broad range of products and services to its membership, including workers' compensation and product discounts. Graphic Media Alliance is an affiliate partner of more than 20 industry associations across the country. For complete information on Graphic Media Alliance, please visit www.graphicmedia.org.

About Peachtree Packaging & Display

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., Peachtree Packaging & Display is an award-winning, world-class graphic packaging, display and print solutions manufacturer. The core focus of Peachtree's brand is to design and produce products that showcase the high standards of the brands they work with and represent. Peachtree is certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Chain of Custody Standard. For more information, visit www.peachtreepackaging.com .

Company Contact:

Pete Galbiati

770-822-1304

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Stephanie Richards

SowGrow PR

678-744-7690

[email protected]

SOURCE Peachtree Packaging & Display