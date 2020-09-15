Peacock Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Premiere Of First Original Latino Short Form Documentary Series True Colors featuring Alex Rodríguez, John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons And Ángela Aguilar

"Peacock is proud to add True Colors to our Peacock Originals library during this year's Hispanic Heritage Month," said Jen Brown, SVP of Topical Programming and Development for Peacock. "We believe all audiences will connect with these inspirational stories from trailblazers and thought leaders in the Hispanic community."

Peacock Original documentary series True Colors tells the stories of Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields, including Alex Rodríguez, John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons and Ángela Aguilar. Presented in English, and developed in partnership with Telemundo, the series allows all audiences the opportunity to experience the reality and celebrate the richness and beauty of Hispanic culture. The series will feature episodes weekly and premieres exclusively on Peacock September 29 with a spotlight on Alex Rodríguez, the famed baseball player and entrepreneur. True Colors is being produced by Telemundo for Peacock.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Peacock on this exciting and innovative new series during Hispanic Heritage Month," said Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Innovation, Telemundo. "These intimate stories highlight Hispanic leaders with fresh and motivating perspectives for our bilingual and multicultural audiences."

As part of True Colors, muralist Jonas Never simultaneously created works of art that portray their journeys from humble beginnings to larger-than-life successes. This month Telemundo is also kicking off multiplatform campaign "Nuestras Voces Cuentan",("Our Voices Matter") to celebrate the strength of the Latino community through a series of powerful murals to be featured in PSAs airing on the network. Fans can share their versions of a painting using the hashtag #UsaTuVoz and #NuestrasVocesCuentan.

For viewers looking to relive the twists and turns from their favorite shows, but prefer drama in snackable doses, Peacock will stream five special editions of bingeable short formats of iconic Telemundo series. These will be released from September 15th including:

El Chema : El Chema , tells the story of José María Venegas' fight to earn a place and a name in the world of drug trafficking as seen in "El señor de los cielos". The main cast includes Mauricio Ochmann , Itatí Cantoral, Julio Bracho , and Fernando Noriega .

, tells the story of José María Venegas' fight to earn a place and a name in the world of drug trafficking as seen in "El señor de los cielos". The main cast includes , Itatí Cantoral, , and . El Cuerpo del Deseo : Pedro José Donoso (Mario Cimarro) has wealth and the love of his wife, Isabel Arroyo ( Lorena Rojas ). After a sudden death, he reincarnates as Salvador Cerinza uncovering the secrets, truths, and deceptions of his past.

Pedro José Donoso (Mario Cimarro) has wealth and the love of his wife, ( ). After a sudden death, he reincarnates as Salvador Cerinza uncovering the secrets, truths, and deceptions of his past. Pasión de Gavilanes : Hit telenovela that tells the story of The Reyes siblings and their desire to avenge the death of their younger sister. Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey and Ana Lucía Domínguez play the lead roles in this exciting drama full of passion, and betrayal.

Hit telenovela that tells the story of The Reyes siblings and their desire to avenge the death of their younger sister. Danna García, Mario Cimarro, and Ana Lucía Domínguez play the lead roles in this exciting drama full of passion, and betrayal. Más Sabe el Diablo : JenCarlos Canela, Gaby Espino and Miguel Varoni play Manuela, Ángel and Martín as they find themselves in an entanglement of love, crime, betrayal, vengeance, and passion.

JenCarlos Canela, and play Manuela, Ángel and Martín as they find themselves in an entanglement of love, crime, betrayal, vengeance, and passion. La Doña Season 1: La Doña is a story of revenge and ambition, seduction, and betrayal. Told from the point of view of outraged Altagracia Sandoval , played by Araceli Arámbula. Representing women who have been victims of violent acts by faceless men, La Doña will reunite with her abusers and claim her justice.

In addition, the following Telemundo current season series premieres will also stream on Peacock the next day:

Todo Por Mi Hija (9/2): Starring Beren Gökyıldız and Behiç Buğra, this is the heartwarming story of a father and a daughter separated by fate.

Starring Beren Gökyıldız and Behiç Buğra, this is the heartwarming story of a father and a daughter separated by fate. Falsa Identidad S2 (9/23): Shot in Mexico City and in the northern state of Sonora , the new season picks up two years after the finale of its first installment, which ended with the escape of Diego ( Luis Ernesto Franco ) and Isabel ( Camila Sodi ) with her children to the United States after an intense persecution by Mateo (Eduardo Yáñez).

Shot in and in the northern , the new season picks up two years after the finale of its first installment, which ended with the escape of Diego ( ) and Isabel ( ) with her children to after an intense persecution by Mateo (Eduardo Yáñez). El Domo de Dinero (Coming Soon): The latest and most dynamic competition show combining athleticism, wits, and teamwork. With two teams of determined contestants, heroes will be born and up to $500K will be won.

Highlights from news, sports, pop culture and more covering Hispanic Heritage Month including will also be featured in the service's Trending section, a hub for short-form content that is updated on a daily basis. Additionally, viewers can look forward to new short form specials coming to Peacock all month long from NBC News Latino, Pop on Peacock, Latinx Now, and more.

Fans can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com . Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

