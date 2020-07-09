Peacock Premium To Feature More Than 175 Exclusive Premier League Matches In 2020-21 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season, it was announced today. Peacock – NBCUniversal's new streaming service – will launch nationally with free and premium tiers across mobile, web and connected TV devices on July 15.

In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET). All content presented on NBC Sports Gold's "Premier League Pass" will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium with the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

"This exclusive Premier League programming is an exciting addition to our live sports content on Peacock Premium, and we are thrilled to continue delivering our best-in-class Premier League coverage to NBCUniversal linear television customers as well as new Peacock subscribers," said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.

NBC and NBCSN will continue to present extensive Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and post-match shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group's live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.

The Bournemouth-Crystal Palace Premier League match on June 20 marked the debut of live sports on Peacock Premium. Peacock will celebrate live sports on the platform with free, exclusive Premier League matches on July 15. Upcoming live sports content on Peacock will include a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage, U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and Ryder Cup golf, plus the recently announced Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Peacock Premium is currently available at no additional cost to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country. At national launch, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. For pre-order information, visit peacocktv.com.

About NBC Sports Group:

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

About Peacock:

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service, launching in 2020. Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including two of the most-watched streaming series, "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

