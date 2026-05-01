Featuring critically acclaimed and award-winning series The Traitors, All Her Fault, and more

United expands its inflight entertainment offering with curated Peacock channel to complement premium onboard viewing experience at every seat

United now offers over 1,600 hours of content across more than 800 aircraft equipped with seatback screens, as well as on personal devices via the United mobile app

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced the launch of a new, dedicated inflight entertainment channel featuring content from NBCUniversal's streaming home, Peacock, bringing fan-favorite series onboard and giving customers even more choice and flexibility in how and what they watch while in the air.

Peacock Takes Flight: United Launches New Inflight Entertainment Channel

The new channel will be available across more than 160,000 seatback screens and on personal devices via the United mobile app starting on May 1, with new Peacock originals added regularly. Select episodes of shows available at launch include: The Traitors (Season 4), All Her Fault, The Paper and Poker Face. Episodes of additional titles, including The Copenhagen Test and Ponies, are expected to roll out in June.

"Entertainment plays a central role in the onboard customer experience, and we're continuing to expand both the quality and variety of what's available," said Dominic Green, Director of Inflight Entertainment at United Airlines. "With these popular series from Peacock, we're introducing a standout lineup of widely recognized series to our seatback screens and personal device entertainment, further strengthening our premium inflight entertainment offering and giving customers more engaging ways to spend their time in the air."

The Peacock channel builds on United's continued investment in its inflight entertainment experience, with a library that includes more than 450 movies, over 1,000 TV episodes, 100+ international titles and more than 140 hours of podcast content.

United offers one of the most extensive selections of premium entertainment content of any U.S. airline – including Apple TV, HBO Max, A24 and Spotify. United leads the industry in inflight entertainment technology with more than 800 planes equipped with Bluetooth audio enabled seatback screens – the most of any airline. United is also rolling out new airplanes with 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screens – the largest among U.S. carriers.

For more information, visit united.com.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. Subscribers can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, sports and news, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series, such as the "Law & Order" and "Real Housewives" franchises; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America's premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL, Premier League, the NBA and the MLB; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows, including "The Office" and over 50 years of "Saturday Night Live." Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal's fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

SOURCE United Airlines