Peacock To Launch Exclusive Special News Series "The Overview" Featuring NBC News' Gadi Schwartz

"The world has become an overwhelming place filled with shifting paradigms, and sometimes it's difficult to tell if we are moving toward a better future or stuck in reverse. Our hope is to give an overview of what's working and what isn't," said Gadi Schwartz. "Peacock provides the space to deliver a new perspective and shine a light on the nuance of today's biggest issues."

The first three episodes of The Overview, streaming on January 16, will focus on climate change, the future of elections, and the significance of nostalgia in society as our country is grappling with an unpredictable present.

"Peacock is focused on delivering news programming that offers viewers responsible journalism and original reporting from all different perspectives," said Jen Brown, Senior Vice President of Topical Programming and Development for Peacock. "With The Overview, we hope to drive peer-to-peer conversations through Gadi's thoughtful reporting on issues important to this generation of streaming news consumers."

In addition to co-hosting one of the most popular news show on Snapchat, Stay Tuned, Gadi Schwartz serves as a correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. He's covered a range of stories, including the 2020 election, immigration issues along the US-Mexico border, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, as well as hurricanes and natural disasters across the country. Schwartz has received multiple industry awards for his reporting, including five regional Emmy Awards and two Los Angeles Golden Mike Awards.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com and find the latest episodes of The Overview in the news section of Peacock's Browse tab every Saturday. The Overview is the newest addition to Peacock's growing lineup of news programming, including streaming channels The Choice, NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, and NBCLX; the latest episodes of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Dateline, The Mehdi Hasan Show, Zerlina., The Majority Report with Sam Seder, Noticias Telemundo, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, Meet the Press Reports, and Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist; and the latest news featuring updates from across NBCUniversal including TODAY, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBCLX, E! News, and Access Hollywood.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

