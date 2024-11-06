PEAK® Announces New Products Added to its Family of Antifreeze and Coolant Products for 2025

PEAK's portfolio refresh and product additions allow consumers to match the best antifreeze and coolant applications for their specific vehicle needs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Industries announced today that its PEAK® brand, a leader in the antifreeze and coolant category, has added PEAK® TITANIUM™, PEAK® All Vehicles™, PEAK® ECOSHIELD™, and PEAK® Original Equipment Technology North American Purple to its robust product portfolio.

"We are always working to advance our product portfolio. We closely follow industry trends and create new products to address the evolving needs of our customers and consumers," said Randy Turner, director of product management. "PEAK® TITANIUM™ antifreeze + coolant's advanced formula contains a proprietary chemistry designed to clean and protect component surfaces and has an industry-leading, light-duty, universal product guarantee of 15+ years/500,000 miles. PEAK® All Vehicles is a light-duty, universal product with 10+ years/300,000 miles guaranteed."

"For customers who are concerned about the environment, our PEAK® ECOSHIELD™ antifreeze + coolant product is a strong option. It is a universal product that provides premium engine protection while being made from 95% renewable ingredients," said Turner. "PEAK® ECOSHIELD™ has a product guarantee of 15 years/350,000 miles. PEAK® ECOSHIELD™, PEAK® TITANIUM™, and PEAK® ALL VEHICLES provide year-round engine protection and are compatible for use in all automobiles, light duty trucks and motorcycles."

In addition, Old World Industries announced the extension of the PEAK® ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY product line to include the new North American Vehicle Antifreeze + Coolant – Purple. This product meets the Organic Acid Technology (OAT) formula requirements of North American OEMs that require 2-EHA Free Antifreeze + Coolant formulations. It's specifically designed to match the technology and color requirements of select North American vehicles, such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat.

The new PEAK portfolio of antifreeze and coolant products were announced during the AAPEX Show which runs November 5-7 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center. If you would like to learn more about PEAK® All Vehicles Antifreeze + Coolant, PEAK® TITANIUM™ Antifreeze + Coolant, PEAK® ECOSHIELD™ Antifreeze + Coolant or PEAK® ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY North American Vehicles Antifreeze + Coolant – Purple, visit the Old World Industries display in booth #A2245 or peakauto.com. Link to show map.

ABOUT OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES

Old World Industries is among the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company enjoys a presence in various consumer product markets around the world. Old World's brands include a full line of PEAK® Performance Automotive Aftermarket Products including Antifreeze & Coolant, Washer Fluid, Lighting and Wiper Blades; BlueDEF® Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Equipment; FINAL CHARGE® PRO-SERIES Heavy Duty Extended Life Coolant and THERMAL CHARGE Heat Transfer Fluids, Fleet Charge® SCA Precharged Heavy Duty Coolant. For more information, please visit www.owi.com.

