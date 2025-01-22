Peak Energy Announces Geoff Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

Veteran renewable and energy storage executive joins Peak Energy to rapidly scale U.S. battery manufacturing through the creation of a domestic battery supply chain

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy, a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology for the grid, today announced the appointment of Geoff Brown as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In his new role, Brown will focus on accelerating Peak's strategy of scaling the domestic battery energy storage industry through a vertically integrated energy storage product built on domestically manufactured cells and a low-cost material supply chain.

Brown will lead the development of Peak's first domestic gigafactory and deepen the company's ties to customers throughout the industry. Previously, Brown was President and then CEO of Powin, a leader in commercializing energy storage solutions which he led from a start-up to over $2B of revenue over seven years. He was also Director of Microgrids at NRG Energy and the Director of Business Development at Beacon Power. Prior to joining Peak, Brown founded startup company Quidnick Energy in 2024 to develop domestic battery manufacturing solutions. Peak Energy acquired Quidnick Energy last year.

"Building a giga-scale battery factory is a challenging undertaking that requires a select group of individuals with proven track records in the industry," said Brown. "I formed Quidnick last year to explore ways to accelerate our country's domestic battery manufacturing capabilities. Peak Energy's mission of advancing a critical technology in the U.S. is perfectly aligned with these goals. The company's approach of scaling globally proven battery technologies and manufacturing solutions is the fastest and lowest risk way of getting U.S. manufactured grid-scale solutions to market in the near term. I am thrilled to join forces with this team of highly accomplished industry leaders to make our shared vision a reality."

Increased energy consumption driven by the continuing electrification of the economy, re-shoring of manufacturing and the rapid expansion of power-hungry data centers to support artificial intelligence, has driven demand for battery energy storage systems to record highs. Meanwhile, in the face of uncertain supply chains and growing trade conflicts, the U.S. must develop its own battery manufacturing industry and domestic supply chains. With its sodium-ion energy storage system product, Peak Energy is scaling a globally-proven battery technology that can be manufactured domestically with raw materials sourced entirely from North America.

"Peak Energy has set an ambitious target of advancing the domestic battery supply chain in the U.S., and appointing Geoff as CSO is a natural next step for the company," said Landon Mossburg, co-founder and CEO of Peak Energy. "Achieving our goals requires extensive leadership experience in the battery and renewable project space. Geoff's industry expertise and deep customer relationships takes the Peak team to the next level."

As a member of Peak Energy's executive team, Brown joins forces with industry veterans that have scaled some of the most iconic companies in energy, batteries, and technology including Tesla, Enovix, Zipline, and Apple. This news comes just weeks after the opening of the company's cell engineering center in Broomfield, Colo. in partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the City and County of Broomfield. The center is home to the testing of existing products, domestic battery materials, and will support the creation of the company's own proprietary battery technologies.

In addition to currently working with domestic suppliers to test various battery components that can be used in its next-generation cell, next year Peak is planning to deploy its full-scale, grid attached connected sodium-ion battery systems for evaluation by top utility and Independent Power Producers as part of the Peak Pilot Program. In July 2024, Peak Energy announced its $55M Series A round.

For more information on Peak Energy, visit www.peakenergy.com.

About Peak Energy

Founded in 2023, Peak Energy is a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology to accelerate the renewable energy transition. Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Northvolt and Enovix, the company is on a mission to accelerate grid decarbonization while drastically lowering the cost of energy storage and establishing the U.S. as a global leader in the sodium-ion market. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Peak Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE Peak Energy