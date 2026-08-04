Peak Energy Names Paul D. Menson as First Vice President of Sales

Veteran energy storage sales executive will lead and scale Peak's global commercial organization

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy, a U.S. leader in low-cost giga-scale energy storage, today announced it has appointed Paul D. Menson as the company's first Vice President of Sales. Menson's appointment will strengthen Peak's commercial team as demand for the company's passively cooled sodium-ion battery systems continues to rise with data centers and utilities increasingly seeking safer, more reliable energy storage solutions.

Menson joins Peak Energy from General Motors, where he helped develop and lead the company's grid-scale stationary energy storage strategy. His appointment is a continuation of the strategic partnership announced in June 2026 by GM and Peak to develop and deploy next-generation sodium-ion battery cells purpose-built for grid-scale storage, combining Peak's passively cooled energy storage platform with GM's battery cell development expertise. In his new role, Menson will lead and scale Peak's global sales organization.

"This appointment reflects the next stage of Peak Energy's growth," said Cameron Dales, cofounder and Chief Commercial Officer at Peak Energy. "As customer demand continues to grow, our focus now is on building a commercial organization capable of competing on a global scale. Paul is one of the most respected commercial leaders in energy storage today, and his appointment further strengthens our partnership with GM."

Menson brings 15 years of experience in the global energy industry, including at Tesla where he was a U.S. grid-scale energy storage sales leader before joining GM to lead its stationary battery storage strategy – now being advanced in partnership with Peak Energy. Menson began his career in direct sales for Siemens and Siemens Energy working with customers in Africa, Europe, and North America.

"The market is navigating a generational, if not historic, challenge. The world needs energy storage that's durable, cost-effective, and safe at scale – and that's exactly what Peak is building," said Menson. "I'm excited to join Peak during this pivotal phase of growth following its partnership with GM and domestic giga-scale factory announcement. I look forward to working with the team at Peak to help scale the company's global reach, and to work with customers and partners to meet the extraordinary needs of the moment."

About Peak Energy

Founded in 2023, Peak Energy is delivering low-cost, giga-scale energy storage purpose-built to meet today's grid challenges. Built by veterans from Tesla, Enovix, and Fluence, the company's proprietary passive cooling platform makes grid-scale storage safer, simpler, and more affordable. The company has secured over $1 billion in commercial agreements, including deals with Jupiter Power, RWE, and Energy Vault, and in June 2026 announced a strategic partnership with General Motors, backed by a GM Ventures investment, to develop next-generation storage cells purpose-built for the grid. Peak is scaling domestic production through a new 4 GWh manufacturing facility in Sacramento, California. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com.

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SOURCE Peak Energy Technologies