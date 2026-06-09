Peak Energy and General Motors Partner to Scale Next-Generation Energy Storage Technology for the Grid

Partnership combines Peak Energy's market leading passively cooled energy storage platform with GM's battery expertise to scale next-generation sodium-ion batteries for grid-scale storage

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy, a U.S. leader in low-cost, giga-scale grid storage, today announced a strategic partnership with General Motors to develop and deploy next-generation sodium-ion battery cells purpose-built for grid storage applications. Backed by a strategic investment from GM Ventures in Peak Energy, the partnership combines Peak's passively cooled storage technology with GM's battery cell development expertise to deliver the world's most affordable, most reliable stationary storage.

Under the partnership, GM will develop the sodium-ion cell in its Michigan battery labs and retain exclusive manufacturing rights, while Peak will incorporate the cell into its proprietary energy storage systems. This leapfrog technology will strengthen American leadership and innovation in the rapidly growing energy storage market while solidifying Peak's supply chain as its domestic manufacturing scales.

"Lowering the cost of energy is one of the most important issues facing America today. We are proud to develop an energy storage system that is safer, cheaper, and faster to deploy that any other technology on the market, enabling the U.S. to meet rapidly growing energy demand without saddling consumers with higher prices," said Landon Mossburg, CEO and Co-Founder of Peak Energy. "The future of grid storage will be defined by affordability, reliability and American innovation. We're thrilled to partner with GM to bring a better solution to the American energy economy."

Today's incumbent energy storage technology is built around lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and requires active cooling to maintain safe operating temperatures. Peak Energy's proprietary passively cooled battery storage system has disrupted the conventional energy storage market by eliminating energy-intensive cooling systems that increase costs. Peak's sodium-ion system reduces energy storage costs by 20% compared to conventional systems and delivers more than 99% uptime. According to Peak Energy analysis, the United States could reduce battery storage's annual energy waste by up to 2 TWh/year by switching from LFP-based systems to Peak's passively cooled system, saving enough energy to power a midsized city for a year.

"At GM, we know that the application should determine the battery, and for grid-scale stationary storage, sodium-ion is the right solution," said Kurt Kelty, VP of Battery and Sustainability at General Motors. "Peak is already demonstrating the value of sodium-ion through their innovative energy storage platform, and together we're working to push those benefits even further with our next-generation cell — helping deliver more reliable, lower-cost energy storage at scale for the U.S. grid."

To learn more about Peak's revolutionary battery storage solutions, visit www.peakenergy.com.

About Peak Energy

Founded in 2023, Peak Energy is a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology to secure America's energy economy. Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Enovix and Apple, the company is on a mission to drastically lower the cost of energy storage and establish the U.S. as a global leader in the battery market. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com.

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SOURCE Peak Energy Technologies