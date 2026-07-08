Peak Energy Selects Sacramento to Build America's First Sodium-Ion Grid Storage Factory

New Sacramento facility represents up to $71 million in investment, will create 239 local jobs and produce up to 4 GWh of grid-scale energy storage annually

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy, a U.S. leader in low-cost, giga-scale grid storage, today announced it has selected Sacramento, California as the home of its new manufacturing facility, becoming America's first dedicated to grid-scale sodium-ion energy storage systems. The 183,000-square-foot facility will produce up to 4 GWh of battery systems annually, enough to power nearly four million homes per year. Peak announced the milestone alongside regional and state leaders, marking a major investment in California manufacturing and America's energy future.

Peak Energy's 183,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Sacramento

With more than 6 GWh of customer commitments already in place, Peak's Sacramento facility will help the United States meet the rapidly increasing energy storage demand, fueled by the expansion of AI and data centers, while advancing energy security and domestic manufacturing. Peak's passively cooled sodium-ion battery energy storage systems, which reduce the cost of energy storage by 20% and have a 99% guaranteed uptime, are expected to enter production and begin shipments in Q1 2027.

"America needs energy storage that is lower cost, more affordable, more reliable and purpose-built to meet the demand coming onto the grid," said Landon Mossburg, CEO and Co-Founder of Peak Energy. "This facility is proof that America can lead not only in inventing the technology, but in building it at scale. With our manufacturing facility in Sacramento, we're enabling American energy innovation to lower electric bills while creating high quality jobs."

Advancing California's Energy Economy

Located in Sacramento's Metro Air Park, the new facility represents up to $71 million in capital investment and will create 239 new local jobs over the next 18 months, with an average annual wage of more than $90,000. The project is also expected to generate additional economic activity for local suppliers, contractors, logistics providers and service businesses throughout the Sacramento region, while expanding the local tax base and supporting long-term community investment. Together with Peak's broader growth in California, the company is expected to create 348 net new jobs across Sacramento and Burlingame, where it is headquartered, by 2030.

Peak chose Sacramento following a competitive nationwide site selection process, citing the region's manufacturing talent, proximity to California's growing energy storage market, strong state and local support, and the Greater Sacramento Economic Council's leadership in bringing together workforce, utility and economic development partners. Peak's growth in California is supported by a $10.5 million CalCompetes tax credit, which was awarded in May 2026.

"The future of energy is being built in California," said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). "This state has always been the country's center of energy innovation, and Peak's investment in Sacramento is proof that we're also the best place to manufacture those new technologies at scale, bringing good jobs, economic opportunity and critical infrastructure to our state. With the help of CalCompetes' investment in this project, we are making sure that California's energy transition is made in California by California workers."

"Peak Energy's decision to select Sacramento is exactly the kind of advanced manufacturing investment that reflects the strengths of our region," said Barry Broome, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. "Sacramento has become a destination for innovative companies looking to grow, manufacture and invest for the long term. This project will create opportunities for our local businesses, working families and communities while ensuring the benefits of California's energy transformation are felt right here in Sacramento for generations to come."

Delivering the Next Generation of Grid Storage Systems

Peak is commercializing the world's first fully passive grid-scale energy storage system, engineered to operate for more than 20 years without scheduled maintenance and designed as a drop-in replacement for today's battery energy storage systems. In California alone, eliminating battery refrigeration costs could save ratepayers an average of $100 million annually while helping lower the overall cost of energy storage and deliver more affordable electricity.

To date, Peak has secured customer agreements with Jupiter Power, Energy Vault and RWE Americas and recently announced a strategic partnership with General Motors, including an investment from GM Ventures, to pair GM's next-generation sodium-ion cell technology with Peak's proprietary energy storage platform. Together, these milestones underscore growing confidence in Peak's sodium-ion technology as a scalable solution for grid storage.

To learn more about Peak's battery storage solutions, visit www.peakenergy.com.

About Peak Energy

Founded in 2023, Peak Energy is delivering low-cost, giga-scale energy storage purpose-built to meet today's grid challenges. Built by veterans from Tesla, Enovix, and Fluence, the company's proprietary passive cooling platform makes grid-scale storage safer, simpler, and more affordable. The company has secured over $1 billion in commercial agreements, including deals with Jupiter Power, RWE, and Energy Vault, and in June 2026 announced a strategic partnership with General Motors, backed by a GM Ventures investment, to develop next-generation storage cells purpose-built for the grid. Peak is scaling domestic production through a new 4 GWh manufacturing facility in Sacramento, California. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com.

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SOURCE Peak Energy Technologies