Peak Energy Opens Battery Cell Engineering Center to Power Domestic Manufacturing at Scale

In partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the City and County of Broomfield, this site will be home to testing of existing products, domestic battery materials, and support the creation of the company's own proprietary battery technologies.

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy , a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology for the grid, today announced the opening of a battery cell engineering center in Broomfield, Colo. In partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and the City and County of Broomfield, the center will support development of the domestic sodium-ion battery supply chain and other high-performance, low-cost battery technologies.

Peak Energy's engineering center will play an essential role in catalyzing the domestic sodium-ion battery supply chain by enabling the integration, testing, and small-scale manufacturing of battery components developed by research partners, such as cathodes and anodes. At present, the U.S. does not manufacture sodium-ion battery components domestically, and this investment is a key step in creating that industry. Peak Energy's engineering center provides the testbed for battery products to be validated in commercial applications, demonstrating effectiveness and scalability. Partnering with suppliers across the ecosystem, Peak will begin domestic sodium-ion battery cell manufacturing by 2027 and plans for a domestic supply chain by 2030. The facility is expected to be fully functional this month and will bring nearly two dozen high-paying clean energy jobs to the Denver area by the end of 2025.

U.S. energy grids are strained and struggling to keep up with fast-growing electricity demands driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, EVs and the re-shoring of advanced manufacturing. Creating national energy security means establishing a domestic battery supply chain that supports American manufacturing and ends reliance on foreign supply chains. Peak Energy's cell engineering center signals major progression toward building the nation's first grid scale energy storage systems sourced exclusively from domestic raw materials.

Peak's strategy is to work with valued battery research and development partners to advance new materials and battery cell designs. The company's engineering center investment bridges productization and full-scale manufacturing, a crucial step for establishing the U.S. as a global battery leader.

"Peak Energy aspires to be the scale up partner of choice and lead the U.S. domestic battery manufacturing industry by creating a battery supply chain that directly invests in American jobs from mineral extraction to battery installation," said Landon Mossburg, co-founder and CEO of Peak Energy. "This engineering center puts us on track to achieving those goals and ending America's sole reliance on foreign supply chains. We're excited to partner with Colorado and be part of its clear track record of supporting the clean energy economy."

In addition to investing in multiple clean energy projects and policies, Colorado has set ambitious renewable energy goals. This news will not only result in a cleaner, more secure energy grid, but will also bring down the cost of energy for Coloradans.

"We are thrilled to see Peak Energy expand in Colorado, creating good-paying jobs and joining us on the path to 100% renewable energy by 2040. Colorado is advancing the clean energy economy, and together with companies like Peak Energy, we can harness the power of the sun for a brighter future," said Governor Polis.

This news comes on the heels of Peak Energy's $55M Series A round , announced in July 2024. In addition to currently working with domestic suppliers to test various battery components that can be used in its next-generation cell, next year Peak is planning to deploy its full-scale, grid attached sodium-ion battery systems for evaluation by top utility and Independent Power Producers as part of the Peak Pilot Program. The company is on track to break ground on its first domestic, giga-scale battery factory in 2026.

For more information on Peak Energy, visit www.peakenergy.com .

About Peak Energy

Founded in 2023, Peak Energy is a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology to accelerate the renewable energy transition. Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Northvolt and Enovix, the company is on a mission to accelerate grid decarbonization while drastically lowering the cost of energy storage and establishing the U.S. as a global leader in the sodium-ion market. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com .

SOURCE Peak Energy