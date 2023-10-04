PEAK Event Services Expands to New York with Acquisition of Events Unlimited

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, the Northeast's leading event and tent rental provider, announced today that Events Unlimited, of Saugerties, New York, will now be a Division of PEAK Event Services. Events Unlimited is Hudson Valley's premier tent and event rental since 2003.

Offering a high-end selection of tabletop items, tenting and more, Events Unlimited, now a division of PEAK Event Services, is the leading tent and party rental company in the Hudson Valley. This strategic acquisition enables PEAK to further service clients and events across the Greater New York area. PHOTO CREDIT: Golden Hour Studios, H.Smith & Co

With 7 locations spanning across New England and Florida, this acquisition signifies our expansion to the 8th location, now venturing into the state of New York. PEAK stands tall as the largest full portfolio provider in the region, boasting an extensive array of custom tenting solutions, plush soft seating, exquisite table-top selections, and couture linens.

"Our team is thrilled to expand to New York," said Jennifer Gullins, PEAK's president and CEO. "Marty Bathrick has built an impressing business, and we are honored to continue to grow the business in the Hudson Valley region and beyond with the talented team at Events Unlimited. The great synergies between the companies and with our aligned customer centric approach, we firmly believe this marks the beginning of a prosperous, enduring partnership. This will play a pivotal role in our advancement of PEAK's strategic growth."

This integration aligns seamlessly with PEAK's core mission: to simplify event planning and execution for its clients while enhancing the scope of products and services available throughout the Northeast region and beyond. Moreover, PEAK has ambitious plans to further expand its current offerings in the Greater New York market, extending its commitment to serving clients in this vibrant region.

"We are excited to join forces with PEAK Event Services," said Marty Bathrick of Events Unlimited. "This partnership opens incredible opportunities for us to innovate and expand our offerings. Together, we will set new standards for excellence in the event industry, not only in the Catskill Mountains area but expanding into Albany and other parts of New York."

About PEAK Event Services: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, Peterson Party Center combined with Rentals Unlimited in 2016 to form PEAK Event Services–one of the nation's largest tent and event rental resource. Its family of brands include PEAK Structure Solutions, Reverie Social, Newport Tent and now, Events Unlimited.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With more combined experience and expertise than any other event rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, charities and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

About Events Unlimited

For 20 years, Events Unlimited has been the premier tent and party rental provider in the Hudson Valley, driven by an unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch service and high-end event rentals that elevate events throughout the region.

At the heart of their philosophy lies the belief that gathering and connecting with friends and family is the key to a happy life. With a showroom and warehouse located in Saugerties, NY, clients are able to effortlessly customize their events.

SOURCE PEAK Event Services