Peak Fintech Business Hub Client Expands Exclusive Distribution Rights to Red Bull Energy Drinks

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that snack foods and soft drinks distributor and Business Hub member, Xiamen Guangzhui Ltd. ("XGL"), was awarded exclusive distribution rights to Red Bull energy drinks at Petro China and Sinopec convenience stores in 3 more provinces in China.

The news comes a little more than 30 days after Red Bull granted similar rights to XGL in 5 Chinese provinces. With exclusive distribution rights now in 8 provinces, XGL is already one third of the way to achieving its objective of having exclusive distribution rights to the popular energy drink in every province in China. A feat the company was able to achieve within only the first 8 months of its arrival to the Business Hub. By virtue of the agreement between Peak and XGL, which states that XGL clients can only purchase Red Bull from XGL through the Gold River platform and the Business Hub, each province for which XGL receives exclusive rights from Red Bull essentially guaranties the arrival of a certain number of convenience stores from that province to the Business Hub.

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating primarily in the commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries bring together lending financial institutions and businesses to create the Cubeler Business Hub, an ecosystem where analytics and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among members of the ecosystem. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

