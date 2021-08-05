Peak Fintech Continues Expansion of Business Hub with Addition of Two New Banks and New Office in Guangzhou

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that Lishui Rural Commercial Bank (http://www.lrcb.net/) ("LRCB") and Xinghua Rural Commercial Bank (http://www.jsxhrcb.com/) ("XRCB") are the two latest banks to join the Company's Business Hub ecosystem.

Both LRCB and XRCB are clients of Zhongke Software Intelligence Ltd. ("Zhongke"), which provides analytics and AI software to banks and financial institutions in China to make decisions on loan and credit applications, and which Peak is in the process of acquiring. The Company expects to eventually add all of Zhongke's 42 banking clients to its Business Hub ecosystem.

Peak also announced the opening of a new office in Guangzhou. The city is at the heart of China's Greater Bay Area, an area comprised of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, which, according to Wikipedia, is the largest urban agglomeration on Earth with more than 45 million inhabitants. Guangzhou is also the main manufacturing hub of the Pearl River Delta, one of mainland China's leading commercial and manufacturing regions. Looking to replicate the success with the supply-chain in Jiangsu province that has been fueling its growth, Peak set up the new office to make it easier to develop relationships with the region's supply-chain participants and to be closer to technology partner Rongbang Technology Ltd., whose head office is located in Guangzhou.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating primarily in the commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries bring together lending financial institutions and businesses to create the Cubeler Business Hub, an ecosystem where analytics and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among members of the ecosystem. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

For more information, please contact: CHF Capital Markets MZ Group – MZ North America Peak Fintech Group Cathy Hume, CEO Mark Schwalenberg, CFA Barry Ellison, Director of Marketing

and Communications 416-868-1079 ext.: 251 1-312-261-6430 514-340-7775 ext.: 521 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

