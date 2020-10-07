Peak Health Alliance Announces Lowest Premiums in All 7 Markets

KEYSTONE, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Health Alliance, a Summit County-based purchasing alliance, announced that their individual market plans will be the lowest-priced in each of the seven counties they operate.

The Emore family of Silverthone. Colorado, longtime locals and family business owners, became early champions of Peak Health Alliance after family health issues caused their insurance to spike prior to Peak's arrival in Summit County in 2020. Credit: Emore family

"2021 will be a win across the board for individuals, families, and businesses in our region," said Peak CEO Tamara Pogue. "That our premiums continue to be the lowest in all of our markets demonstrates commitment from Peak's care partners and our success holding everyone accountable when it comes to price transparency. Our ability to offer the least expensive plans while still providing a comprehensive network proves that the purchasing alliance model brings real relief to communities," she continued.

Peak's benefit designs, carried by Bright Health Plan, include options rarely seen in lower-tier plans. According to Peak Outreach Director Elise Neyerlin, Peak intends to make plans more useful for members throughout the year. "Benefits like zero-dollar copays are a great feature, but zero-dollar unlimited primary care doctor visits is an option you don't typically find at the bronze level," she said.

Peak has expanded to 7 counties on the Western Slope, including Summit, Grand, Lake, La Plata, Montezuma, Dolores, and San Juan. Hospitals include Centura St. Anthony Hospital, Ash Surgical Hospital, Centura-Mercy Regional Health, Middle Park Health, St. Vincent Hospital, University Hospital, and Childrens Hospital. Plans in the Southwest region will be marketed under Southwest Health Alliance and all regions are carried by Bright Health.

"I am grateful for all of our providers, hospital leaders, and especially the team at Bright whose nimbleness and innovation in the industry made a huge difference in our success this year," said Pogue.

Despite the success, Peak is not standing still. "We've proven the model works. Our focus now will be on bringing more accountability and transparency to other drivers of cost and access," said Pogue. "We've seen tremendous response to our new ICHRA plans that allow businesses of any size to offer employees plans tax-free, and are working on products for the self-funded market along with opportunities in pharma and dental," she continued.

About Peak Health Alliance:

Peak Health Alliance is a health insurance purchasing alliance based in Keystone, Colorado. Their mission is to improve access to local care and empowering members to make better healthcare decisions. Founded in 2018 as a special initiative of The Summit Foundation, a community nonprofit based in Breckenridge, Colorado

CONTACT: David Rossi

PHONE: 970-376-8323

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Peak Health Alliance