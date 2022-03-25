Peak Health CEO Accepts New Position with Largest New York-based Health Collaborative

Labor Union/Management collaboration represents more than 200,000 lives, demonstrating effectiveness

of Peak model at scale

KEYSTONE, Colo., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Health Alliance today announced CEO Claire Brockbank will take a position with the 32BJ Health Fund, one of New York's largest health collaborations between a union and management. Brockbank, who helped found Peak in 2019, will help direct the fund's negotiations with hospitals to bring more affordable plans to members of SEIU 32BJ.

Claire Brockbank, CEO of Peak Health Alliance

In announcing her departure, Brockbank said the 32BJ Fund was proof the Peak Health model was effective beyond its rural Colorado beginnings. "This model works at scale," Brockbank said. "32BJ uses the same in-depth data analysis of member claims and publicly available information to pool buying power and negotiate significant cost savings."

"Without Claire's unmatched industry knowledge and leadership, Peak would not be on the solid footing it finds itself in today including saving its communities more than $10 million since its founding," said Peak Board Chair Don Dankner.

When asked about Peak's future, Dankner shared the Board's full confidence in the organization's mission and its team going forward. "Anytime you lose a strong leader, it's bittersweet. But our financial position and our team remains strong as ever. Not many non-profits find themselves on stable financial ground after just three years along with the talent to carry it forward."

Peak's Board of Directors met Wednesday to discuss a transition plan and intends to name an interim CEO in the coming days.

About Peak Health Alliance:

Peak Health Alliance is a member-led non-profit health insurance purchasing cooperative based in Summit County, Colorado. Serving 8 counties on the Western Slope, Peak's mission is to leverage the purchasing power of an entire community by negotiating on their behalf for more competitive rates. Peak partners with local providers, hospitals, and carriers to create comprehensive and affordable plans for residents and businesses. More information is available at peakhealthalliance.org.

