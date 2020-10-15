Peak Medevac Air Ambulance Donates Plane and Medical Crew to Help One of Their Own Who Contracted COVID-19

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Peak Medevac transported Roman Valles, a COVID-19 frontline worker and contractor for Peak Medevac, back home to Colorado from where he was working on assignment in Texas after he contracted Coronavirus. Valles is a respiratory therapist based in Colorado who had been treating patients in Arlington, Texas when he began to have symptoms of COVID -19.

Roman Valles with his colleague and friend who was also the nurse caring for him on his flight home

Prior to working in Texas, Valles had a two-month assignment in New York working directly on the frontline. Without insurance and worried that he couldn't get back to his family in Colorado after his symptoms worsened, Peak Medevac stepped in to take care of one of their own.

When the medical flight landed in Arlington and the crew arrived bedside, Valles was alert and smiled when he realized that his colleagues were there to help him. He's now reunited with his family and his loved ones. When asked about the flight, John Biggs, Flight Operations Manager for Peak Medevac, said, "He's a shining star within our organization and we couldn't be happier to help."

Peak Medevac continues to help those in need throughout the pandemic. "I predict we'll see an increase in non-emergent air transport as the states open up and people begin to travel again. We're continuing to stay staffed and prepared," said Biggs.

About Peak Medevac Global Air Ambulance

Peak Medevac International provides critical care air medical transport anywhere in the world. With a compassionate team of highly trained medical air transport experts, Peak Medevac offers domestic and international air ambulance service as well as global medical repatriation. For more information, please visit http://www.peakmedevac.com.

Contact:

John Biggs

Flight Operations Manager

720-649-0700

www.peakmedevac.com

SOURCE Peak Medevac International