Peak Media Properties Acquires Fine Arts & Crafts Assets Of F+W Media

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Media Properties LLC, an operating company backed by Macanta Investments LLC, has acquired the crafts and fine arts assets of F+W Media. As a result of the acquisition, Peak Media Properties becomes a significant publisher in the burgeoning upscale crafting and fine arts categories, serving the "maker" enthusiast marketplace in print and digital formats. The business is led by Greg Osberg, who became CEO of F+W Media in June, 2018.

"We have before us an opportunity to build Peak Media Properties into a leading publisher across the growing enthusiast market," said Greg Osberg, CEO of Peak Media Properties. "Our titles, market positioning and communities are strong, and we will build upon this strong foundation by engaging our loyal customers in new and exciting ways."

Peak Media Properties is backed by Macanta Investments, which was also an investor in F+W Media. "The opportunities in the special interest and enthusiast marketplace fit perfectly with the long tradition of editorial and publishing excellence inherent in these titles," said Terry O'Toole, Peak Media Properties founder and principal of Macanta Investments. "We look forward to working with Greg and the Peak Media Properties team to grow a great company by bringing even greater value to the maker enthusiast marketplace."

Peak Media Properties is headquartered in Ft. Collins, Colorado, with satellite offices in Golden, Colorado, and Cinncinati, Ohio.

SOURCE Peak Media Properties

