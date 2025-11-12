Peak Nano Secures Two New Patents Advancing U.S. Leadership in High-Performance Capacitor Film Technology

Breakthrough Nanolayer Polymer Films Engineered for Demanding Fusion, Defense, and Energy Grid Systems Help Establish the Nation's Capacitor Film Supply Chain

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Nano, a pioneer in polymer nanoscale metamaterials for capacitor films, specialty films, and optics, today announced two new U.S. patents that significantly advance dielectric film technology for applications across the power grid, electric vehicles, fusion energy, aerospace, packaging, and defense. To strengthen U.S. supply chains, Peak Nano is rapidly advancing this technology in the first domestic facility for polymer capacitor film production.

The Ohio-based plant will produce both Peak's patented high-temperature Nanoplex™ films and the industry-leading biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, currently only available overseas. With this capability, Peak will become the nation's sole source for domestically manufactured BOPP, expanding access to critical infrastructure upgrades. This advanced portfolio of polymer films is designed to meet growing demand and ensure a dependable supply for grid, transportation, pulsed power, defense, and emerging fusion applications.

The first patent, # US12427754B2 , protects Peak Nano's corona-treated multilayered HDC (High Dielectric Constant) film, which features surface modifications optimized for metallization, tighter winding, and seamless integration in wound metallized capacitors. This precision nanolayer architecture enables four times higher energy density and greater stability than current state-of-the-art BOPP, allowing engineers to design capacitor banks that are up to two times smaller, reducing both cost and system complexity.

A second patent, # US12119180B2 , covers Peak Nano's LDF (Low Dissipation Factor) film, an ultra-low-loss, high-temperature capacitor film. With a 50% lower dissipation factor than traditional BOPP film, LDF minimizes self-heating and thermal stress and extends capacitor lifecycles by up to five times. It also maintains full energy capacity up to 135°C without derating, far beyond the 85°C limit of industry-standard BOPP. This reduces the need for cooling infrastructure and capacitor redundancy and ensures exceptional reliability in power-intensive environments like fusion reactors, data centers, and defense.

"Through rigorous third-party validation, these patents demonstrate a generational leap forward in capacitor film design," said Dr. Michael Ponting, Chief Science Officer at Peak Nano. "With innovative polymer architecture at the nanoscale, our technologies eliminate the key shortcomings of legacy materials. This results in films that provide unparalleled energy storage, operational longevity, and durability, allowing customers to do more in a smaller footprint."

With China filing more patents for grid technology than any other country, Peak Nano's new patents represent a vital step forward in U.S. scientific innovation and energy leadership. With its expanded IP portfolio, the company aims to foster new licensing and co-development opportunities, giving OEMs, system integrators, and public-sector buyers greater confidence to explore, pilot, and validate U.S.-made alternatives.

Now, with over 20 global patents and commercialization scheduled for early 2026, Peak Nano's leadership in advanced metamaterials will unlock a new class of high‑performance, high‑temperature capacitors, advancing U.S. energy independence, future-proofing America's power grid and strengthening national security.

About Peak Nano

Established in 2016 to bring patented nanotechnology from the laboratory to commercial applications, Peak Nano is tackling challenges across the power grid, fusion, electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense. With AI-powered design and advanced nanolayered technology, Peak Nano's drop-in-ready, industry-disrupting solutions dramatically boost systems' performance. Our NanoPlex™ technology for films and optics—protected by 20+ global patents—is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S. with a secure supply chain from allied nations, reducing dependence on foreign supply chains. These purpose-built nanolayered solutions enable breakthroughs across critical industries—strengthening American energy independence, leadership, and national security.

SOURCE Peak Nano Systems