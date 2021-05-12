Peak Performance Compounding Partners with Haartz Corporation to Serve Specialty Medical Markets

"We are planning to expand our manufacturing footprint in 2022 by adding a dedicated White Room space for our medical production, additional blending and storage space for all products. Although we are in an unusual time, we are very optimistic about the future," says Peak president Todd Marchand.

"Haartz has long-looked to diversify our products and markets," says Matthew Williams, vice president of global automotive exteriors and new markets. "This partnership with Peak provides us access to the growth positioned medical plastics marketplace. We will now be able to leverage our decades of knowledge in high performance plastics to support this growing market."

Peak started manufacturing in 2019 and quickly obtained ISO 13485:2016 (Medical) and 9001:2015 (Industrial) certifications in 2020, attracting attention in the medical marketplace. In less than two years the company has grown to multi-million dollars in sales.

About The Haartz Corporation

The Haartz Corporation (Haartz) is a world leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed convertible toppings and interior surface materials. The company's world headquarters and North American manufacturing operations are located in Acton, Massachusetts, with additional manufacturing in Mannheim, Germany, Ningbo, China and Pune, India. Beyond these manufacturing locations, Haartz maintains offices in Detroit, Munich, Tokyo, Irapuato, Mexico, and Shanghai, China. Employing over 400 people worldwide, Haartz has been a trusted automotive supplier since 1907, and continues to be privately owned and operated by the Haartz family. For more information, visit www.haartz.com or LinkedIn.

About Peak Compounding, LLC

Peak offers pre-colored high quality, specialty and unique engineered products to the Medical and Industrial markets. Peak offers twin screw technology that allows for processing a wide range of thermoplastic compounds, highly filled products, and precision compounds. Also, Peak offers toll processing and custom formulating capabilities for custom coloring with customer specified ingredients for a wide range of applications. For more information, visitwww.peak-pci.com or LinkedIn.

