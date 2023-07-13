Peak Performance Solutions Announces They Have Been Acquired By The Brydon Group

News provided by

Peak Performance Solutions

13 Jul, 2023, 14:20 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Performance Solutions ("Peak Performance"), a leading provider of training, compliance and audit software to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, announced today that it has been acquired by The Brydon Group. The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced midcareer executives to acquire and operate small businesses in software and business-to-business, government and healthcare services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Steve Ressler, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Brydon Group, said, "We are very excited to partner with Peak Performance to continue delivering critical software solutions to its law enforcement customers and to continue investing in Peak's unique capabilities."

Peak will be led by new CEO John Kingsbury, a former Navy SEAL with extensive technology experience as a former Principal at Mithril Capital and in senior operations roles at Swoop Search and PillPack.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Peak's expert team to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and lead the Company into the next phase of growth," says CEO, John Kingsbury.

Peak's co-founders, James Yearty and John Yearty will continue to support the Company in an advisory role following the transaction. "We are thrilled to be partnering with John and The Brydon Group to further our vision to deliver critical software solutions to the law enforcement community nationwide," said John Yearty

Byline Bank and NorthCoast Mezzanine provided financing to support the transaction. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to The Brydon Group.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with mid-career executives to acquire small businesses and support the effective transition of small businesses to the next generation of owners.

About Peak Performance Solutions

Peak Performance Solutions is the leader in Criminal Justice Information System compliance, audit, and training software solutions. The Company's products are critical to its law enforcement agency customers and support more than 1.4 million users. Peak Performance was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

SOURCE Peak Performance Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.