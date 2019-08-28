Peak Prosperity Marketing Group Offers Insurance Producers Access to New Indexed Annuity with Stackable Income Rider, Potential 12% Returns and 8.25% Total Compensation

CANTON, Ga., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Prosperity Marketing Group (PPMG) announced the distribution of a new, single premium fixed indexed annuity (FIA) for insurance and financial professionals. The product is catching attention due to innovative features geared for aggressive accumulation and lifetime income.

The new FIA's innovative design allows contract holders to accumulate money by leveraging several indexed accounts which earn interest based on the positive performance of one of two indices, while protecting the growth from taxes and market losses.

Some of the product's impressive highlights include:

7 and 10-Year Options

A Stackable Lifetime Income Rider with a guaranteed 3% rollup rate plus 150% of index interest credits

83% S&P 500 Par Rate -- No Caps, No Spreads

A new indexing strategy that, over the most recent 10-year period, generated over 12% in returns, growing a deposit of $100,000 to $311,846

Shane Frost, Director of Annuity Sales for Peak Prosperity Marketing Group, LLC, said: "At PPMG we are always looking to provide today's annuity producers and their clients with better options to help them secure a safer, growth-focused retirement. This product is going to blow away the competition."

Joe Lehman, Principal of PPMG said, "At a time when more and more carriers are cutting back on rates, and margins are slimmer, this product comes along and it's going to turn heads. It also fills an important competitive gap in the marketplace with innovative features that meet multiple needs faced by clients planning retirement."

To learn more about this product opportunity, you can join a special educational webinar that will review the product's features and benefits at the following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/recording/4696082732798479879

About Peak Prosperity Marketing Group, LLC

Peak Prosperity Marketing Group brings years of experience as an independent marketing organization (IMO) within the insurance distribution industry. PPMG has extensive relationships with many major insurance carriers to distribute and market these products to independent agents and advisors. PPMG offers a broad assortment of tools to design cases on behalf of these producers to match their clients' needs, while maintaining strong carrier relationships as an advocate, communicator and implementation partner on behalf of the producers to ensure swift business placement.

