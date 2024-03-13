PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE ACQUIRES LEADING FOOD INGREDIENT AND FLAVORS PLATFORM CALIFORNIA CUSTOM FRUITS & FLAVORS

Represents Peak Rock's fourteenth platform investment in the food, beverage and consumer industry

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of California Custom Fruits & Flavors ("CCFF" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's management team and the Hall family who remain investors in the Company.

Founded in 1986 by Terry and Rose Ann Hall, CCFF is a leading developer and manufacturer of custom-formulated specialty ingredients and flavors. CCFF delivers tailored solutions to a diverse group of customers, retailers, and co-manufacturers across numerous food products and channels. With world-class facilities in California and Indiana, CCFF has served as a leading partner and innovator of industry-leading flavors and formulations for nearly four decades.

Michael Graham, Managing Director at Peak Rock, said, "We have been actively searching for a specialty ingredient and flavorings platform, and CCFF represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading innovation partner with relationships across blue-chip and high-growth brands, retailers, and co-manufacturers. CCFF's relationships, which often span more than 20 years, reflect the Company's commitment to superior product quality and customer service. We look forward to partnering with CCFF to accelerate its growth trajectory, with a focus on expanding the Company's capabilities and capacity through organic investments and complementary acquisitions."

Robert Strauss, Senior Managing Director at Peak Rock, added "CCFF has demonstrated the consistent, long-term growth profile that we look for in our platform investments. We are thrilled to partner with CCFF, and we are deeply impressed by the strong culture of innovation and history of performance that the Hall family built."

Mike Mulhausen, CEO of CCFF commented, "After an exhaustive search, it became clear that Peak Rock is the right partner as we begin our next growth phase. Peak Rock truly appreciates our extraordinary culture, customers, and growth opportunities. Peak Rock brings a partnership mentality that will benefit our customers, suppliers, team members, and the entire organization."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added, "This transaction further exemplifies Peak Rock's deep experience investing in founder and family-owned businesses and highlights our longstanding interest in attractive investments in the food and beverage sector. We continue to seek consumer-oriented platforms and acquisitions that could benefit from our ability to support rapid growth and expansion."

Peak Rock is actively seeking add-on acquisitions for CCFF.

ABOUT CCFF

Founded in 1986, CCFF is a leading developer and manufacturer of custom-formulated specialty ingredients & flavors. CCFF develops tailored solutions for its diverse customer base of brands, retailers, and co-manufacturers across numerous food products and channels. For more information on CCFF, visit us online at www.ccff.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital and corporate carve-outs. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

