Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Completes Acquisition Of Amtech Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of Amtech LLC and New Futura Services LLC (collectively "Amtech Software," "Amtech" or the "Company"), leading providers of manufacturing ERP software and technology services for the packaging and other manufacturing industries.

Amtech's innovative, end-to-end suite of software, automation and other technology solutions serve as the backbone for a diverse group of over 245 customers and more than 750 manufacturing plants. Its tailored solutions enable manufactures to remain competitive in a fast-evolving industry, while also achieving operational excellence in areas including plant management, production planning, supply chain, sales and customer service. Amtech's offerings provide a compelling value proposition to the full spectrum of manufacturers.

Cosmo DeNicola, founder and CEO of Amtech, commented, "Over the past 40 years, the Amtech team and I have built and refined a differentiated software solution to optimize our customers' manufacturing operations. Our team is proud of the success it has achieved to date and believes that Peak Rock is the ideal partner for our business as we undertake the next stage of growth. I am thrilled to continue as a shareholder in the Company and in my role as CEO."

Pete Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Amtech represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a well-established software platform with a track record of providing significant value to its customers. This investment highlights Peak Rock's continued commitment to investing in technology businesses that are leaders in their categories and that are well-positioned for further revenue growth. We look forward to working with the Company's management team to enhance the business and build on the legacy of the DeNicola family. We are confident that Amtech is an excellent platform for expansion, through continued investments in new product development and strategic add-on acquisitions."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added, "This transaction further exemplifies Peak Rock's technology investing strategy, which focuses on growing founder and family-owned businesses in the software and technology sector. We continue to seek technology platforms and acquisitions that we believe would benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and performance improvement."

ABOUT AMTECH SOFTWARE

Founded in 1981, Amtech Software is a leading provider of manufacturing ERP software and technology solutions to the packaging and other manufacturing industries. Amtech's fully-integrated product suite of modules, multilingual and enterprise solutions provides a compelling value proposition to the full spectrum of manufacturers. Its software solutions serve over 245 customers at over 750 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe and Latin America. The company is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

