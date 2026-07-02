PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ASEMBIA

Firm continues to invest in high-growth founder-owned healthcare businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Asembia LLC and its related entities ("Asembia," or the "Company").

Asembia is a leading provider of end-to-end technology-enabled commercialization solutions to the specialty pharma industry, offering a range of services for pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, patients, and prescribers, including patient support HUB services, specialty distribution, data services, pharmacy software, and group purchasing ("GPO") solutions. Asembia also operates the largest national specialty pharmacy conference, the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, attracting thousands of industry leaders every year.

Spencer Moore, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Asembia has a unique commitment to providing comprehensive technology enabled commercialization services across the specialty pharma value chain. We are excited to partner with the Irene family, Asembia management, and employees to invest in technology, capabilities, marketing, and other growth initiatives to support the Company in serving more patients, prescribers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers. We plan to also pursue complementary acquisitions that will support accelerated growth."

"The investment from Peak Rock will help Asembia continue its mission of improving the experiences of patients, prescribers, and pharma and pharmacy partners to support patient care. With Peak Rock, Asembia will continue to make key investments in growth, technology, and innovation. We are excited to have Peak Rock's support during the Company's next stage of growth," said Lawrence Irene, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Asembia.

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added, "This transaction demonstrates Peak Rock's considerable ongoing commitment to investing in founder-owned businesses with strong growth potential. It also highlights our continued interest in investing in resilient healthcare businesses and technology-enabled solutions that will benefit from our expertise in supporting transformational growth."

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal counsel to Asembia. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis and Bass Berry & Sims served as legal counsel to Peak Rock.

ABOUT ASEMBIA

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Asembia is a leading provider of technology enabled commercialization solutions for specialty pharma to pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, patients, and prescribers. The Company's solution set includes patient support HUB services, specialty distribution, data services, pharmacy software, and group purchasing ("GPO") solutions. Through deep industry connectivity, strong stakeholder relationships, and a tailored approach to value creation, Asembia helps improve access to therapy and enhances millions of patient experiences each year. For further information about Asembia, please visit www.asembia.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real assets platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized properties or assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

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SOURCE Peak Rock Capital