PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE SELLS SAM TO NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

Under Peak Rock's ownership, SAM more than doubled revenue, expanded its technology offering, and added 25 offices to better serve utility and critical infrastructure customers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market, announced today the sale of SAM Companies ("SAM" or the "Company") to New Mountain Capital.

SAM is a leading provider of geospatial and inspection services to utility and other critical infrastructure customers across North America. SAM provides end-to-end services across the critical infrastructure lifecycle, equipping customers with actionable geospatial intelligence to optimize asset performance and support regulatory compliance for both private and government customers.

Since acquiring SAM in 2021, Peak Rock has supported the Company's strategic and operational initiatives by expanding its geographic footprint and service offerings, accelerating its acquisition strategy with 19 completed acquisitions, and expanding customer relationships with 20 of the top 25 utilities in the United States.

Jordan Campbell, Senior Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "We are proud of the transformational growth SAM has achieved over the course of our ownership, including the significant expansion of its utility customer relationships that positions the Company for continued growth for many years to come."

Dave Alter, Managing Director of Peak Rock, commented, "SAM is capitalizing on powerful secular tailwinds in electrification as grid resiliency, modernization, and artificial intelligence require significant investment from the largest utilities in the United States. During our ownership, SAM transformed into an industry leader with unique technical and AI capabilities, which will continue to support its work with the largest operators in the utilities and critical infrastructure industries."

Chris Solomon, CEO of SAM, said, "Peak Rock has been an exceptional partner for SAM. Under Peak Rock's ownership, SAM has achieved transformational growth due to significant investment in our people and technology, as well as our aggressive acquisition strategy targeting high-growth businesses that expand the Company's services, customer relationships, and geographic reach."

Anthony DiSimone, CEO of Peak Rock said, "This transaction is another example of Peak Rock's track record of successfully supporting critical infrastructure businesses with significant organic and acquisition growth potential. We look forward to continuing to partner with similar businesses in the future that can benefit from our capabilities to achieve transformational outcomes."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisors, and Kirkland and Ellis LLP acted as the legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

ABOUT SAM COMPANIES

SAM is a leading provider of spatial data for decision support, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. As the most technically advanced professional geospatial and inspection solutions firm in North America, SAM uses advanced scientific methods to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing its partners with business insights for informed business decisions that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. SAM's licensed professionals transform petabytes of complex spatial data into intelligent insights in a holistic Managed Geospatial Services™ framework. Managed Geospatial Services™ is the digital ecosystem that simplifies the complicated so our clients can achieve the impactful outcomes that drive their business forward. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital and corporate carve-outs. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real assets platform makes equity and debt investments in real assets in attractive and growing markets. For more information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

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SOURCE Peak Rock Capital