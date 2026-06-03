PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DALZIEL

Firm continues to invest in growing family & founder-owned companies in Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of J.R. Dalziel Limited ("Dalziel" or the "Company") in partnership with the Dalziel, Darroch, and Dickens families, Dalziel's current owners, and the management team of Dalziel.

Dalziel is a leading manufacturer and distributor of savory flavors and seasonings, meat solutions and sundries to the food industry. The Company delivers tailored solutions to a diverse group of customers, including blue-chip industrial food manufacturers, retail butchers, and foodservice companies. Headquartered in Bellshill, Scotland, Dalziel operates four accredited manufacturing facilities and a network of distribution sites across the UK. The Company has earned a strong reputation for its large portfolio of high-quality products, intimate customer service, and leading innovation capabilities.

Alex Dabbous, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital Europe, said, "Dalziel represents an exciting opportunity for us to invest in a leading provider of ingredient solutions and other products to the growing protein and food service end markets. We are excited to partner with the Dalziel, Darroch, and Dickens families, as well as the Company's talented management team, to support Dalziel's growth through geographic and customer expansion, product innovation, and add-on acquisitions."

Michael Graham, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, said, "Across more than 50 years in operation, Dalziel has demonstrated the consistent, long-term growth profile that we look for in our platform investments. Peak Rock has significant experience investing in growing food ingredient businesses, like Dalziel, and we look forward to building on the strong culture of innovation and history of performance that the Company exhibits."

Ian Darroch, Chairman of Dalziel commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on our next phase of growth. Peak Rock have a deep understanding of food ingredients businesses, similar to ours, coupled with a track record of driving sustainable growth. The existing family shareholders are delighted to continue as meaningful shareholders in the Company."

Stuart Dalziel, CEO of Dalziel added, "For generations, our families have been proud to serve our industrial partners, retail butchery customers, and local communities. The investment by Peak Rock is another huge step in our development and we look forward to continuing to build on our reputation and innovation capabilities to support our customers and unlock new growth opportunities, both organically and via M&A."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, said, "This transaction highlights Peak Rock's focus on investing in family and founder-owned businesses that can benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth. We continue to seek founder-owned platforms in the US and Europe, where our resources and expertise can drive long-term value creation."

Peak Rock is actively seeking add-on acquisitions for Dalziel.

ABOUT DALZIEL

Dalziel is a leading manufacturer and distributor of savory flavors and seasonings, cereals and sundries, technical casings and packaging, and meat solutions. Founded in 1926 as a casings and ingredients distributor, Dalziel has grown into a leading one-stop-shop partner for the food processing and retail butchery industry. The Company leverages leading innovation capabilities and a wide manufacturing and distribution footprint to serve customers across the UK and beyond. For further information, please visit www.dalzielingredients.co.uk.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital and corporate carve-outs. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

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SOURCE Peak Rock Capital