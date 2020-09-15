Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Completes Acquisition of Paragon Healthcare, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Paragon Healthcare, Inc. ("Paragon" or the "Company") in partnership with the management team of the Company.



Paragon is a leading provider of ambulatory and home infusion services and specialty pharmacy services. The Company provides comprehensive, high quality infusion services to patients with chronic health conditions and those in need of post-acute care. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pharmacy and infusion operations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, the Company has built an excellent reputation in the industry for its service to patients across lower-cost settings of care, including infusion centers, patient homes, and physician's offices.

Spencer Moore, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "The Paragon team has an impressive track-record of rapidly growing its infusion services to patients across multiple, low-cost settings of care. We are excited to partner with Paragon management and employees in supporting the Company's continued strong growth in high quality patient care through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions."

"We believe our partnership with Peak Rock will help Paragon continue its mission of providing patients with high quality, convenient, comfortable, and lower cost infusion and specialty pharmacy services, as well as facilitate continued growth in access to lower cost care," said Rick Allen, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon.

Steve Martinez, President and Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Paragon and its employees have a tremendous reputation for high quality patient care, and we're thrilled to partner with the team to further invest in geographic expansion and other tools to support the Company's rapid growth."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added "This transaction is another example of Peak Rock's deep experience in providing first time institutional capital to companies with significant growth potential. It also highlights our continuing efforts to expand our investment activity into resilient businesses in the healthcare sector."

ABOUT PARAGON HEALTHCARE, INC.

Founded in 2002, Paragon Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion services to patients through its network of ambulatory infusion centers, home infusion pharmacies, and other specialty pharmacy services. The Company provides high quality, convenient, comfortable, and lower cost care to patients with chronic and acute conditions. Paragon is based in Dallas, Texas and operates locations in the following nine states: Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Colorado, Alabama, Washington, and Oregon. For more information visit www.paragonhealthcare.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross–border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

