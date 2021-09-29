Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Completes Acquisition Of SAM Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of SAM Companies ("SAM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of geospatial services to utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure clients. The SAM management team, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, will maintain a meaningful ownership position in the Company.

SAM's comprehensive service offering includes surveying and building information modeling, geographic information systems and aerial mapping, utility engineering, program management, and inspection services. SAM provides value-added technical services and a full spectrum of geospatial data solutions to capture, analyze, and deliver the most accurate and reliable data, and support clients in optimizing infrastructure assets through the entire lifecycle. The Company has more than 1,000 dedicated employees in 38 offices across the country.

Jordan Campbell, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "SAM represents an opportunity to invest in a growing infrastructure services platform with a strong leadership position in advanced geospatial technologies. We are impressed with the strong track record of growth the SAM team has achieved and we look forward to partnering with the Company to accelerate growth and execute complimentary acquisitions to extend SAM's technical capabilities, technology offering, and geographic coverage."

Chris Solomon, President and CEO of SAM, commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on our next phase of growth. Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our business, and a strong track record of supporting companies and management teams in driving growth, innovation, and building leading platforms. We look forward to our partnership, which will position SAM to accelerate its rapid growth by expanding its service capabilities and geographic footprint, and allow SAM to continue to invest in the industry's most advanced technologies and leading talent."

"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's commitment to invest in high growth industrial and technology-enabled services businesses. We continue to seek industrial platforms that we believe can benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth through organic initiatives and add-on acquisitions," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Peak Rock on this transaction.

ABOUT SAM COMPANIES

SAM is a leading national provider of geospatial solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries. SAM's comprehensive suite of services includes surveying and building information modeling, geographic information systems and aerial mapping, utility engineering, program management, and inspection services, and is utilized across the entire infrastructure asset lifecycle. SAM uses cutting-edge technology to capture and deliver the most accurate and reliable data for a diverse base of public and private sector clients. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

SOURCE Peak Rock Capital