PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE TRANZONIC COMPANIES

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of The Tranzonic Companies ("Tranzonic" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's management team.

Tranzonic is a leading distributor of cleaning and hygiene products serving customers in a diverse set of end markets, including healthcare, foodservice, and facility services. The Company provides value-added services and capabilities alongside a comprehensive suite of branded and proprietary consumable products for non-discretionary applications. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Tranzonic operates a network of 16 facilities with more than 600 dedicated employees across the United States.

Jordan Campbell, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Tranzonic represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a growing supplier of consumable cleaning and hygiene products with a strong leadership position in the personal hygiene, away-from-home, and controlled environments categories. We are impressed with the strong track record of growth the Tranzonic team has achieved, and look forward to partnering with the Company to accelerate growth, while executing complementary acquisitions that extend Tranzonic's capabilities, product offerings, and geographic coverage."

Tom Friedl, Chief Executive Officer of Tranzonic, commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on our next phase of growth. Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our business, and a strong track record of driving growth, innovation and building leading platforms that benefit all stakeholders. We look forward to our partnership, which will position Tranzonic to accelerate its growth trajectory through investments that will allow us to further serve our current and future customers."

"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's commitment to invest in leading value-added distribution businesses. We continue to seek platforms that we believe can benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth through Peak Rock's strategic and operational capabilities," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

ABOUT THE TRANZONIC COMPANIES

Tranzonic is a leading national provider of manufacturing and distribution solutions to customers across the healthcare, industrial, and broader facility services industries. Tranzonic offers a comprehensive suite of consumable, non-discretionary products across the cleaning and hygiene, feminine hygiene, away-from-home restrooms, safety, and controlled environments categories. Tranzonic uses value-added capabilities and a global sourcing network to provide an omnichannel reach for a diverse base of distributor and end user customers. The Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

