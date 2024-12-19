PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF TAPCO

Firm continues to invest in critical infrastructure assets with differentiated, tech-enabled solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Traffic and Parking Control Co. ("TAPCO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent transportation systems ("ITS") and traffic safety products.

Founded in 1956, TAPCO is a pioneer in the traffic safety products industry. The Company designs and manufactures connected road safety systems, including pedestrian crossing solutions, wrong-way detection systems, and smart signs for speed abatement and hazard warnings. In addition, the Company provides value-added integration and service solutions for ITS products in traffic intersections and alongside roadways. Headquartered in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, TAPCO proudly serves a diverse range of state DOTs, municipalities, cities and commercial businesses across North America.

Andy Bergholz, co-owner of TAPCO, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Peak Rock as TAPCO enters this next phase of its growth trajectory. TAPCO is committed to making our roads a safer place, and we are deeply grateful to our dedicated employees, customers and partners for continuing to support that mission over the years to come."

Dave Alter, Managing Director at Peak Rock, added, "TAPCO has built an excellent reputation in the traffic safety space by focusing on product quality, continuous innovation and responsive customer service. We were impressed by the company's history of success and will look to invest further in transformational growth."

Eric Stangel, CEO of TAPCO, added, "Peak Rock's culture and focus on growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the Company, as we look to expand our product portfolio and service capabilities to communities across the country. With this new investment, we will be better positioned to deliver innovative ITS solutions that enhance safety outcomes and improve road connectivity."

Jordan Campbell, Managing Director at Peak Rock, added, "We believe there is significant growth potential for the business and we look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate growth through investments in sales, new products and operational capabilities, as well as accretive acquisitions."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, said, "This transaction highlights Peak Rock's continued focus on investing in family and founder-owned businesses that could benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth. We will continue to be active investors in businesses like TAPCO that support critical infrastructure assets with differentiated, tech-enabled solutions."

ABOUT TAPCO

TAPCO is a leading provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) designed to enhance road safety and increase road and vehicle connectivity. Headquartered in Brown Deer, WI, and founded in 1956, TAPCO manufactures innovative ITS systems and software alongside value-added integration and maintenance services. TAPCO has established itself as a trusted partner in improving road safety outcomes with ITS solutions for states, communities and businesses. For further information, please visit TAPCO's website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital and corporate carve-outs. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

