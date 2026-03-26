PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE SELLS CODEROAD TO ETNA CAPITAL

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market, announced today the sale of CodeRoad, Inc. ("CodeRoad" or the "Company") to Etna Capital.

CodeRoad is a leading provider of diversified technology services including custom software development, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enablement and digital engineering services. The Company utilizes a multi-site delivery model to provide access to high quality engineering talent across a diverse range of end markets.

Since carving out CodeRoad from Mojix as a stand-alone platform, Peak Rock has supported the Company's strategic growth initiatives, including investing in sales and marketing to accelerate new customer acquisition, enhancing the Company's operational delivery model, and launching CodeRoad's AI Center of Excellence, enabling the Company to serve as a strategic partner to build and develop agentic AI solutions.

Jared Mason, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "We are proud of the strong growth CodeRoad achieved under Peak Rock's ownership and the transformation of the business to build out its next-gen AI digital transformation and automation capabilities. We value the partnership with management and believe the Company is well positioned for continued success in the years to come."

Dennis Odishoo, CEO of CodeRoad, commented, "It has been a pleasure working with Peak Rock. Their strategic resources were critical in our successful transition to a standalone platform and the launch of our AI Center of Excellence. We have evolved into a high-velocity organization and I am incredibly proud of how we are now leveraging our proprietary VaaS platform to deliver autonomous AI solutions and drive non-linear value for our enterprise customers."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock said, "This transaction is another example of Peak Rock's track record of successfully executing strategic and operational initiatives to achieve growth across the technology sector. CodeRoad also highlights Peak Rock's ability to develop AI solutions that enhance a company's capabilities and deliver significant value to its customers. We look forward to partnering with additional technology businesses that can benefit from our ability to drive transformational outcomes."

Kirkland and Ellis LLP acted as the legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

ABOUT CODEROAD

CodeRoad is an AI-first technology partner that accelerates enterprise innovation through its proprietary VaaS platform and elite nearshore engineering hubs. By leveraging its VaaS engine, CodeRoad delivers expert application development, AI enablement, cybersecurity, data visualization & analytics and IT support services to its clients across a broad range of industry sectors. As a strategic partner to enterprise technology leaders, CodeRoad leverages its nearshore talent model to help its clients unlock growth and scale at cost effective rates. Learn more at: www.coderoad.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

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SOURCE Peak Rock Capital