Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Lew's

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Lew's Holdings Corporation ("Lew's" or the "Company") to BDT Capital Partners ("BDT"). The transaction is expected to close in several weeks.

Lew's is a rapidly growing outdoor consumer products company with a portfolio of brands, including Lew's, Strike King, and Hunters Specialties. The Company supplies branded fishing and hunting gear and accessories through the mass market, sporting goods, and specialty outdoor channels.

In partnership with Peak Rock, the Company has successfully executed a series of transformational growth and operational initiatives, including the acquisition and integration of five founder or family owned businesses; development of a deep bench of leadership talent; substantial investment in product innovation; and significant expansion and reorganization of the Company's commercial organization.

Peter Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock and board member of Lew's, said, "Lew's investments in industry leading talent and product innovation, along with the addition of several new brands have resulted in outstanding growth and have positioned the Company for long-term success. We are thrilled with the accomplishments of Lew's and its outstanding management team over the last few years with the support of Peak Rock."

Ken Eubanks, Chief Executive Officer of Lew's, added, "Lew's significant investment in new brands, product development, and our team would not have been possible without the tremendous support of Peak Rock. As we move forward, the Company is excited to work with BDT to continue to rapidly grow our business through additional acquisitions and organic growth initiatives."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, said, "This transaction demonstrates Peak Rock's ability to invest in transformative growth of founder and family owned middle-market consumer businesses. We look forward to continuing to make similar investments in companies that can benefit from Peak Rock's strategic and operational expertise and collaboration."

Robert W Baird & Co. acted as the financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as the legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

ABOUT LEW'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Lew's Holdings Corporation is an outdoor consumer products company with a portfolio of brands, including Lew's Fishing, Strike King Lures and Hunters Specialties. Based in Lexington, South Carolina, the Company supplies branded fishing equipment and accessories through the mass market, sporting goods, and specialty outdoor channels. For further information about these brands, please visit www.lews.com, www.strikeking.com and www.hunterspec.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke primary financings and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross-border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

