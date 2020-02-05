Peak Rock Capital Continues to Expand With Addition of Jim Lott to the Peak Growth Consulting Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Rock Capital LLC ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, today announced that Jim Lott has joined as Managing Director of Peak Growth Consulting LLC ("PGC"), a Peak Rock subsidiary that provides operational expertise to the firm's portfolio companies.

Mr. Lott joins from GTCR, where he spent the last seven years as Chief Information Officer. As CIO, he worked with GTCR and their portfolio companies to drive value creation initiatives, evaluate investments, and enhance cybersecurity. Drawing on Mr. Lott's extensive experience leading operational initiatives, he will focus on enhancing the firm's technology related capabilities and execution within its portfolio.

Mr. Lott said, "I'm thrilled to join the Peak Rock family. They have built an exceptional platform and have driven outstanding growth across their portfolio. Their extensive track record of working in partnership with management to truly elevate companies, while implementing thoughtful operational change, was extremely appealing to me. In particular, I look forward to helping the firm expand its capabilities across the technology space."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jim. His decades of experience in the technology sector, working with private equity owned companies, is an invaluable asset to our entire portfolio. Jim's addition to our team squarely aligns with our goals of driving growth and performance improvement, along with our expanding focus on the technology sector."

Jim Lott's Bio:

Mr. Lott previously served as Chief Information Officer at GTCR, where he led portfolio initiatives focused on operations across the technology sector. Prior to working at GTCR, Mr. Lott held CIO and various other technology-oriented leadership roles at businesses ranging from global manufacturers to software development firms. Mr. Lott earned a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Maryland.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

We make equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke primary financings and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross‐border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

