Peak Rock Capital Partners with FinTech Platform NepFin to Provide Capital to Middle Market and Growth-Oriented Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital LLC ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has partnered with Neptune Financial ("NepFin") to expand capital access and provide financing solutions to middle market and growth-oriented businesses. The relationship will combine Peak Rock's flexible capital base and best-in-class investment expertise with NepFin's business intelligence and sourcing capabilities to bring financing solutions to a wide range of businesses.

Nick Basso, Managing Director at Peak Rock, said, "This relationship will enable Peak Rock to deliver its creative capital solutions to a broad group of middle market companies, including founder and family-owned businesses and enterprises experiencing significant growth. We're excited to work with NepFin to identify, finance and help to grow businesses in this vital part of our economy at a time when it is needed most."

NepFin is a financial technology company whose commercial lending platform provides direct access to growth capital for small and mid-sized businesses. NepFin marries traditional originations and credit with its proprietary technology and business intelligence solutions to identify and screen borrowing opportunities that often go overlooked in the market. Partnering with Peak Rock will help the firm to enable a wider range of borrowers to obtain the financing they need with greater speed and certainty than ever before.

"Peak Rock has built a premier business investing in middle market companies in both the United States and Europe," said NepFin CEO and Co-founder Albert Periu. "Their experience and ability to invest across the entire capital structure makes them a great partner for us and the businesses we serve."

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross–border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FINANCIAL

Neptune Financial Inc. is a technology-enabled commercial lending platform that provides capital solutions and financial intelligence tools to fuel the growth of small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, NepFin's platform serves one of the most underserved sectors of the broader U.S. economy – businesses with between $1 million and $100 million in revenue. NepFin's team, with its experience in technology, traditional leveraged finance and online lending, drives the firm's focus of transforming the way that borrowers access debt financing. For more information please visit www.nepfin.com.

