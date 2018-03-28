Peak Rock Capital Portfolio Company, Hasa, Acquires Inter Valley Pool Supply

Headquartered in Pomona, California, IVPS packages and distributes high-quality water treatment products and has operated as a licensed distributor of Hasa-manufactured liquids for more than 20 years. IVPS serves a wide array of municipal, industrial and pool & spa customers in the Southern California region.

Steve Martinez, President and Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, said, "We are delighted that Hasa has acquired IVPS and we look forward to continuing to expand the Hasa platform by partnering with high-quality, complementary businesses in the water treatment and pool & spa space."

Rory Manley, CEO of Hasa, added, "We would like to thank John Fry, Mark Rohr and the entire IVPS team for being a trusted partner to Hasa for more than 20 years, and we are honored and excited to welcome them into the Hasa family."

John Fry, President of IVPS, commented, "On behalf of myself, my business partner Mark Rohr, and all of our dedicated employees, we are thrilled to join the Hasa team. Our businesses share a common focus on providing best-in-class products and services for our valued customers. I'm looking forward to working with Hasa's talented management team to continue providing value for our customers and to accelerate the growth of the business."

ABOUT HASA

Hasa, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates across five facilities in California, Arizona, Washington and Texas.

ABOUT IVPS

IVPS packages and distributes water treatment products including sanitizers, shock treatment and balancers. IVPS serves municipal, industrial and commercial end markets through packaged and mini-bulk offerings and is a licensed distributor of Hasa-branded water treatment products. The Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pomona, California.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock focuses on investing in opportunities where it can support senior management in driving rapid growth and profit improvement through operational and strategic change. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross-border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

