Peak Roofing Partners Acquires Action Roofing in Strategic Growth Initiative

PLANTATION, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Roofing Partners (Peak Roofing), a portfolio company of Exuma Capital Partners, announced today the acquisition of Action Roofing, a leading South Florida-based roofing company. This acquisition marks Peak Roofing's first platform acquisition, laying the foundation for significant expansion and growth in the roofing industry.

Under the leadership of Managing Partner and Founder Anthony Perera , Exuma Capital Partners has identified the roofing sector as a prime area for strategic investment. The acquisition of Action Roofing represents a crucial first step in building a leading roofing services business across Florida and the southeastern United States.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to establish a strong presence in the roofing industry and provide top-notch services to our clients," said Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder of Exuma Capital Partners. "Action Roofing's reputation for quality and customer satisfaction is a perfect fit for the Peak Roofing family and our growth strategy."

Action Roofing, founded in 1986, has built a stellar reputation for providing high-quality roofing solutions to residential and homebuilder clients throughout South Florida. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, Action Roofing has become a trusted name in the industry.

"This partnership will provide us with the resources and support needed to enhance our service offerings and reach new heights," said Charlie DiFalco, President of Action Roofing. "Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains our top priority, and we look forward to a bright future together."

The acquisition of Action Roofing is expected to bring numerous benefits to both companies, including expanded resources, enhanced operational efficiencies, and a broader range of services for customers. As Peak Roofing continues to grow, the company plans to leverage Action Roofing's established market presence and expertise to drive further expansion in the roofing industry.

About Peak Roofing Partners:

Peak Roofing Partners (Peak Roofing) delivers comprehensive roofing solutions to ensure long-lasting protection for homes and businesses. As the first business venture under Exuma Capital Partners and founded by Anthony Perera, Peak Roofing provides expert roof installation, repair, and maintenance services, leveraging techniques and materials designs to withstand all weather conditions.

About Exuma Capital Partners:

Exuma Capital Partners is a private equity firm targeting strategic investments in high-growth middle markets in the technology, real estate, food and beverage, and home services industries. Serving as a trusted advisor for entrepreneurs, Exuma Capital Partners is poised to deliver superior returns for investors by fostering growth in underserved and fragmented markets.

