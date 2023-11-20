PEAK SKI COMPANY LAUNCHES CROWDFUNDING INITIATIVE

Through Republic Capital Partners, Peak will offer ski enthusiasts the unique opportunity to invest in the company's future and play an integral role in revolutionizing the ski industry

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peak Ski Company announced today a crowdfunding initiative with Republic Capital Partners, an esteemed investment firm based in New York City that specializes in growth-stage companies. The crowdfunding initiative comes on the heels of Peak completing its primary capital raise. Funds derived from this new crowdfunding initiative will be directed towards the company's growth and strategic initiatives. The Peak Ski Company launched in April of 2022 and its first line of skis received unprecedented ratings, acclaim, and accolades within industry-leading ski tests and publications and platforms.

Andy Wirth and Bode Miller, founders of Peak Ski Company.

"Bode and I are excited to launch this initiative as it affords our community of customers and all who share a passion for skiing, a unique opportunity to be a direct part of Peak's success and growth as investors," said Andy Wirth, co-founder and CEO of Peak Ski Company. "Bode, the Peak team and I are prideful in what we've accomplished in our first year, but we are just getting started. This effort will help fuel our near- and long-term growth and intense focus on innovation."

"Andy and I have worked with Republic Capital Partners on other projects and have seen first-hand how this type of investment initiative can democratize, in many ways, an industry," said Bode Miller, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Peak Ski Company. "In Peak's case it will propel our work to revolutionize not just skis, but also the development of advanced materials, integration of cutting-edge technologies and even the process and machinery used to make skis."

Republic Capital Partners specializes in online fundraising and financial services and has played a role in new and growth stage companies such as SpaceX, Axiom Space, Robinhood and Carta.

"Republic and has the experience and unique capabilities to effectively work with investors of all types, from individual investors to institutional investors," said Wirth. "We chose Republic after an extensive review process based on their credibility, the merits of their platform and the quality of their team."

Peak's crowdfunding effort with Republic Capital Partners will run through January 2024. Those interested in being part of Peak's growth can invest anywhere from $250 to $100,000 and will receive special benefits, first look access to company news and perks depending on the investment level.

To learn more and invest in Peak Ski Company, visit peakskis.com/republic.

About Peak Ski Company, LLC

Born in the mountains of Southwestern Montana and from the vision of its co-founders, Andy Wirth and Bode Miller, Peak Ski Company is rooted in innovation. A direct-to-consumer, high performance ski and brand platform, Peak Ski Company's skis have already been declared among the best skis available on the market based on the ingenuity and experience of the product design and development team led by legendary alpine ski racer, Bode Miller. Learn more at www.peakskis.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Peak Ski Company